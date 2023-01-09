2024 Honda Pilot ‘Black Edition’ Virtually Joins TrailSport as Fashionable Street Trim

The Japanese automaker had a magnificent year in 2022, at least as far as its North American debuts are concerned, if not the ailing sales.
Sure, just like many other carmakers, Honda had a tough year in terms of deliveries, with the figures shrinking by 32.9% compared to 2021. Alas, its December sales were already showing some positive signs as increased supply could finally meet the strong demand for the company’s cars, SUVs, and trucks. Even better, they have a lot to show going forward.
The all-new HR-V (now a distinct model for North America, known internationally as the ZR-V), the next generation of the best-selling CR-V compact crossover SUV, the feisty Civic Type R, the hybridized eleventh Accord (also completely fresh), or the family-oriented, mid-size three-row Pilot. And these were just some of the biggest introductions from the company in the United States.
Plus, speaking of the latter, it can be had from a starting MSRP of $39,150 with a big and brawny 285-horsepower V6 engine in Sport, EX-L, Touring, Elite, and the all-new TrailSport trims. The latter grade is focused on off-road adventures, of course, and sits nicely tucked inside the family as the middle option, from $48,350. But what if it also had a stylish counterpart that could rock the street attitude just as well as the TrailSport does with the crawling lifestyle?
Well, it remains to be seen what the OEM future holds for the 2024 model year of the Honda Pilot. But as far as the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists is concerned, the prospects include an upcoming introduction of a hypothetical Honda Pilot ‘Black Edition’ grade. Or that is the vision stemming from the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have already imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced Pilot ‘Black Edition’ trim, complete with a bundle of other features.
Chief among them would be the fact that it was not only illustrated with an all-black attitude (including all-black trim around the body, as well as Gloss Black alloy wheels) but also with additional color choices for a contrasting look. Plus, there is also a quick CGI comparison between the unofficial Pilot ‘Black Edition’ and the rest of the OEM trims, as well as an informative section (from the 1:35 mark) regarding the real-world 2023 Honda Pilot’s key features.
Naturally, those include the 3.5-liter J35Y8 V6 engine, the ten-speed automatic transmission, the available i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system, or the new cockpit treatment with lots of high-tech features (such as the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility), among others. So, in the end – how do you feel about this proposed 2024 Honda Pilot ‘Black Edition?’ Does it seem worthy of our CGI hall pass or not?
