CGI Ford Mustang Boss 351 Revival Dwells Along OG SportsRoof, Ignores the S650

Right now, all Ford enthusiasts might want to know how to beat a Ram 1500 TRX with their supercharged V8-powered F-150 Raptor R. But let us be fair and remember they also still manufacture passenger cars.
Fewer and fewer, it is true, but at least the iconic and legendary Ford Mustang pony/muscle car is still around, both in a coupe and a convertible form. But how about the fastback body style? Originally, when the inaugural Ford Mustang was conceived and manufactured from March 1964 until 1973, it created a new breed of ‘pony cars’ with its clean ‘long-hood-short-rear-deck' styling. And people had quite an ample choice, to the tune of a two-door coupe, fastback (aka the SportsRoof), and convertible body styles. Plus, a myriad of versions, of course.
Speaking of the latter, there were both third-party modifications (Roush, Steeda, Saleen, and the most coveted of them all, Shelby) and a wide array of in-house variants that catered to all kinds of whims and desires. Interestingly, late during the 1960s and early 1970s, there was one nameplate to rule the circuits. Well, frankly, there was a trio of them – the 1969 and 1970 Boss 302 (for Trans-Am), the Boss 429 (to gain access to NASCAR with the special engine), and the Boss 351 that was introduced in late 1970 as their successor.
It was solely based on the SportsRoof (fastback) model and featured under the hood a 351ci four-barrel Cleveland V8 mill that was capable of delivering no less than 330 horsepower. It may not sound like much, now that even the 2024 Ford Mustang 2.3L EcoBoost turbo inline-four is destined to arrive with 315 hp and 350 lb-ft. (475 Nm) of torque. But for the period, this was nothing to trifle with – and even its design showed that. As such, it is no wonder it may have gathered a minor cult following among the crowds of original Mustang enthusiasts.
Well, if that is not enough for a real-world revival because Ford has other Dark Horse plans from the 2024 model year onward with the S650 seventh generation, there is no reason not to allow the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists to express the love instead – even twice. And there is no need to take our word for granted because this is precisely what happened with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who is back with a second Boss 351 revival for his CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
If the first time the author saw fitting of the Ford Mustang Boss 351 to wear the guise of a restomod that only slightly updated the styling and instead went full throttle on the powertrain front with an 825-horsepower surprise, now it is time to witness a more proper reinvention. As such, the revived Boss even dwells alongside the original SportsRoof so that we can better see the changes and how much faster it might be today.
Speaking of the latter, there were both third-party modifications (Roush, Steeda, Saleen, and the most coveted of them all, Shelby) and a wide array of in-house variants that catered to all kinds of whims and desires. Interestingly, late during the 1960s and early 1970s, there was one nameplate to rule the circuits. Well, frankly, there was a trio of them – the 1969 and 1970 Boss 302 (for Trans-Am), the Boss 429 (to gain access to NASCAR with the special engine), and the Boss 351 that was introduced in late 1970 as their successor.
It was solely based on the SportsRoof (fastback) model and featured under the hood a 351ci four-barrel Cleveland V8 mill that was capable of delivering no less than 330 horsepower. It may not sound like much, now that even the 2024 Ford Mustang 2.3L EcoBoost turbo inline-four is destined to arrive with 315 hp and 350 lb-ft. (475 Nm) of torque. But for the period, this was nothing to trifle with – and even its design showed that. As such, it is no wonder it may have gathered a minor cult following among the crowds of original Mustang enthusiasts.
Well, if that is not enough for a real-world revival because Ford has other Dark Horse plans from the 2024 model year onward with the S650 seventh generation, there is no reason not to allow the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists to express the love instead – even twice. And there is no need to take our word for granted because this is precisely what happened with Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who is back with a second Boss 351 revival for his CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
If the first time the author saw fitting of the Ford Mustang Boss 351 to wear the guise of a restomod that only slightly updated the styling and instead went full throttle on the powertrain front with an 825-horsepower surprise, now it is time to witness a more proper reinvention. As such, the revived Boss even dwells alongside the original SportsRoof so that we can better see the changes and how much faster it might be today.