SJ Jeep Grand Wagoneer Trackhawk Is an Old Dinosaur That's Learned New CGI Tricks

Depending on your POV, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer moniker can be attributed to a version of the SJ-series Jeep Wagoneer from 1984 to 1991, a variant of the ZJ Grand Cherokee (1992 and 1993), or the WS new top dog of Jeep’s family from 2021 onward.
As far as the latter is concerned, the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer welcomed two different options for the new inline-six mill. It is not that the fresh model year cannot be had with some V8 grunt under the hood, but rather that the straight-six engine has more powerful versions! But what if that was not the case, and Jeep thought it suitable to give people one last ICE hurrah in the form of a Grand Wagoneer SRT Trackhawk?
Well, frankly, since the EV revolution is already taking hold at Stellantis, we highly doubt anything like that might be possible, at least not in traditional supercharged V8 fashion. So, maybe it would be best to take refuge in the past and think of a potential restomod, even if only virtually. Apparently, this is exactly what happened to Jim, the digital artist better known as jlord8 on social media, albeit for a slightly different reason.
According to the pixel master’s description, the story behind his Jeep Grand Wagoneer (SJ) Trackhawk ‘creature’ is quite simple and straightforward: “I watched Jurassic World Dominion today and the sound EFX team had a stock-looking Grand Wagoneer sounding mean.” That quickly got his “imagination land” wheels turning and basically, this is what he CGI-produced. An old-school, woodie luxury 4x4 from the late 1980s still looking like a vintage ‘dinosaur’ but rocking the 21st-century modern tricks and treats.
As such, the body is dressed in white to emphasize the ‘wooden’ panels, and the lights – including the add-on ones – are as old as the vehicle itself, yet there are also contemporary bits and pieces. For example, the bumper and lower apron do not feel like the same story, frankly. But the CGI issues are also present with the bronze aftermarket wheels and wider tires – which do not seem to have enough space under the fenders and in the wheel wells, especially after the Grand Wagoneer was thoroughly lowered.
Alas, all is fair in love (yep), war (not really), and digital build projects too, it seems. As such, we might as well cut it some slack and only think about the monster lurking under the hood. That would be a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 with 707 horsepower and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), presumably snatched from an unsuspecting SRT Trackhawk. Well, is that enough to get our CGI approval, or is the idea a bit too ‘tight’ around some areas to actually see it feasible in the real world?
