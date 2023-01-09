Virtual Toyota ‘Priuster’ Marries Iconic MX-5 Miata With Legendary Hybrid Power

Toyota has a lot lined up for 2023 – the hot hatch battle between its GR Corolla and Honda Civic Type R, big family SUV stuff like the Grand Highlander, or a bit of a Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ transformation.
And that is just a quick list of examples off the top of anyone’s mind. There are also potential candidates for greatness, such as the long-awaited next iterations of the N280 fifth-gen 4Runner SUV and N300 third-gen Tacoma pickup truck, among many others. But, of course, people have their favorites, as always.
Both in the real world and across the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a thoroughly eloquent example. As such, meet the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who recently quit showing his profound CGI love for Alfa Romeo models and quickly got back in the Toyota saddle with yet another Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ twist.
So, after teasing our minds and enlightening our hearts with the likes of an Alfa Romeo Tonale compact unibody pickup truck, Tonale GTA, or a couple of Giulietta (both in traditional sedan and novel hatchback forms) revivals, the pixel master is now refocusing his digital attention on his fifth generation Prius series. Interestingly, so far, we have seen CGI transformations that were quite usable all year round, be it a Prius Cross compact crossover SUV, a Celica revival using the Prius and GR86 as the base, or a family-oriented Prius ‘Touring.’
Now, instead, the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video embedded below presents us with the summer-loving case of yet another Toyota-Mazda collaboration that sees the former use the legendary MX-5 Miata and repackage it as a Prius roadster with a hybrid powertrain. Naturally, it now goes by the ‘Priuster’ nickname, as a sign of open-top greatness. And the result is, well, quite interesting.
Remember, the current fourth generation of the Mazda MX-5 Miata (ND) has already been turned into different other vehicles, of most (in)famous recognition being the Fiat 124 Spider and its sporty Abarth version. But there are also quirkier transformations than the ‘Fiata,’ such as the Mitsuoka Himiko and Rock Star, or the Hurtan Grand Albaycin.
Back to the hypothetical ‘Priuster,’ it seems like the Prius front and rear design fits quite well indeed with the minimalist proportions of the little roadster – and both companies could put minimal effort into converting the MX-5 for such a rebadge. However, the same cannot be said about the proposed hybrid powertrain, which could face major technical hurdles toward implementation. That is not to say that I, personally, would not love to play with a ‘Priuster’ equipped with the 220-hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, because I certainly would.
