It's a Generational Rivalry Between These Heavily Tuned 400+HP Golf Rs

You have to appreciate a good drag race between three different generations of the same nameplate. Some might even go so far as to claim there's something pure about seeing three descendants of the same lineage go head-to-head to see how each evolved through time. This being said, in today's 1/4-mile race, you won't see the typical stock variants but three heavily modified 400 hp+ Volkswagen Golfs Mark VI, Mark VII, and Mark VIII.
First off, it's the oldest of the bunch, the grandfather Golf R Mk. VI. While this model was already roaming the streets of Europe by 2010, the Golf R didn't arrive in North America until 2012 for the 2012 and 2013 model years. Furthermore, the U.S. stock version had a 2.0-liter engine that could output 256 hp (260 ps).
This being said, this isn't at all what we have on the drag strip today. This old "geezer" is packing a 2.0-liter inline-four turbo engine, which can produce up to 444 hp (450 ps).
Tuning includes a TTE 420 turbo, upgraded injectors, a high-pressure fuel pump, an RS3 low-pressure fuel pump, a Wagner front mount intercooler, an Integrated Engineering inlet manifold, a 3-inch turbo Turbo Back Miltek exhaust system, and methanol injection. It's AWD and has a six-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.
The next contestant is the Mark VII. Initially revealed back in 2013 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, it didn't arrive in the U.S. for two more years. This improved 2.0-liter engine had 288 hp (292 ps) compared to the Mk VI.
Today's souped-up version has a 2.0-liter engine but with a lot more ponies. It can deliver up to 414 hp (420 ps), to be exact. Modifications include a RacingLine R600 intake with a Forge silicone hose, a front mount intercooler, an Airtec 3.5-inch downpipe, and a Stage 2 ECU and TCU tune. It's AWD as well and has a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.
Finally, there's the "grandson" car, the Mark VIII. This Golf R is currently available in the U.S. starting from $44,740 MSRP. The 2.0-liter engine can output 315 horsepower (319 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) torque.
Our version from the race has a slightly improved engine, which can deliver up to 394 hp (400 ps). It didn't go through many modifications, consisting only of an Eventuri carbon fiber intake and a Stage 1 ECU and TCU tune. It's, of course, AWD, but with that sweet 4MOTION system, and it has a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG transmission.
Finally, let's race! During the first attempt, the grandfather, father, and son managed to launch off the starting line at the exact same time, which is kind of a rare occurrence in drag races between three or more contestants. Usually, that happens during the second or third try.
Interestingly enough, the Mark VII won by about three car lengths next to the Mark VIII, with the VI taking last place. The Mark VII has 20 extra hp (20 ps) compared to the Mark VIII, so that might have helped.
This being said, the Mk. VI has 444 hp (450 ps), the most out of the bunch, but it still came in third place. It's races like this that prove brute force isn't everything when it comes to drag racing. Never bet on the biggest and loudest engine just because it has the most horsepower.
The second time, it was a repeat scenario as far as the start was concerned, but with a slight twist at the end. The Mark VII won again by quite a margin, but the Mark VI came in second this time, with the VIII in last place.
Too bad they didn't follow up with a race just between the VI and VIII to determine which one was the best out of the two. Also, as a fun fact, this Sunday's race took place in the UK and was hosted by Jamie from the "OFFICIALLY GASSED - OG" YouTube channel.
