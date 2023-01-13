1,400-HP Lamborghini Huracan STO Drag Races 1,400-HP Audi R8, Both Are Ridiculously Fast

Pictured at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, the green-painted Huracan in the clip below isn’t your usual Huracan. A road-homologated super sports car inspired by track-only monsters, the Super Trofeo Omologata stands out with the help of a roof-mounted snorkel. However, this mean machine isn’t your usual STO either, for it packs 1,400 ponies.
The owner, who goes by @1000hpguy on Instagram, says that his raging bull is a twin-turbo affair modified by Cicio Performance. You know, those lads who sell 1,500-horsepower rear axles for the mid-engined Stingray.
The Lamborghini, as you might have noticed by now, features Cicio 1400 decals on the front doors. You might have also noticed the super-sticky rubber shoes and blue-painted wheels, with the rears rocking beadlocks.
For the first pass of the video, the 1,400-horsepower STO dukes it out with a modified seventh-generation Volkswagen Golf R. The Lamborghini conquers the quarter mile in 8.6 seconds at 169.61 miles per hour (make that 272.96 kilometers per hour), whereas the German hatchback makes do with 12.9 seconds at 113.14 miles per hour (182.08 kilometers per hour).
The second challenger, however, is a bit more… uhm, challenging? Puns aside, we’re dealing with a modded R35 that records 9.32 seconds at 149.28 miles per hour (240.24 kilometers per hour). Impressive though it may be, the Lamborghini needs 8.55 seconds at 168.39 miles per hour (270.99 kilometers per hour). The final pass is the finest of the bunch, though...
Opposite @1000hpguy stands the owner of a somewhat unassuming Audi R8. But on closer inspection, it also features Cicio 1400 decals on the front doors. Aftermarket tires and wheels are present, and from the sounds it makes, we’re pretty certain the 5.2-liter V10 flaunts two turbochargers.
Redlit at the launch, the Audi doesn’t disappoint in a straight line. 8.479 seconds at 169.49 miles per hour (272.76 kilometers per hour) is exceptional, make no mistake about it. The Huracan was faster still, clocking 8.351 seconds at 171.69 miles per hour (276.30 kilometers per hour). Absolutely brutal indeed for street-legal cars, don’t you think?
Last time we heard anything on this particular subject, Audi was considering an electric successor for the R8. The mid-engine supercar is going the way of the dodo in 2023 with the V10 GT RWD, a special edition limited to 333 examples of the breed. Only 150 are coming stateside at $251,395 per unit. Over in Europe, the V10 GT RWD costs €251,395.
As for the Huracan, that one’s on its way out as well. Expected to start deliveries in 2024, the yet-to-be-named successor is rumored to drop the naturally-aspirated V10 in favor of a twin-turbo V8 capable of a staggering 10,000 revs. Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr also mentioned a plug-in setup, so yeah, the newcomer will be very different from the Huracan.
