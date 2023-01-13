1-in-50 Ferrari Special Vehicles 70s Off-Roader Hides a Dirty Name Secret in Plain Sight

This is a Ferrari, alright. Not the high-revving, smugly playboy-millionaire daily driver, but the not-so-aristocratic 1960s Italian idea of an off-roader. In full disclosure, the vehicle’s full name is the FerVeS Ranger, with FerVeS standing for Ferrari Veicoli Speciali (Ferrari Special Vehicles in Italian). The Ferrari moniker is a misleading coincidence, as the company founder, Carlo, had no ties with the Enzo guy.