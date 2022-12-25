2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Does Four-Wheel Drifts in the Snow, Rumored With 600 HP

More on this:

1 C8 Corvette Still on Dealer Plates Abandoned in the Snow Is a Sad Christmas Image

2 Ze Germans Are Now Tuning C8 'Vettes, Say 'Hallo' to the 'Avatar'

3 Old ‘Police Car’ Drags Mustang, Camaro, Corvette, Tesla, Quickly Shames Everyone

4 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Parked Decades Ago Is a Mysterious Classic With an Impala Secret

5 1954 Woodill Wildfire Parked in 1966 Is a Rare Corvette Fighter Ready for the LS Life