Rare Ferrari F40 Gets Maimed by Liberty Walk for the Sake of Tuning

We’ve known since right before the Winter Holidays that Liberty Walk was having its way with a Ferrari F40, and now the modern-classic Italian supercar has just been unveiled. Most people would call it sacrilege, so are you most people?
Sitting under the spotlight at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon that has kicked off today in Japan’s capital city, this Ferrari F40 is said to be the first of its kind with a widebody kit and slammed stance. Pictures of it were dropped on social media by the tuner’s founder, and on their official website, and you can instantly tell that a lot of work went into designing and fitting the body kit.
Unlike most of their projects, this one doesn’t feature a bolt-on design for the front and rear fenders. Nonetheless, these parts are wider than the stock ones, and they are joined by a lip spoiler attached to the front bumper, beefier side skirts, rear bumper add-ons, a larger wing, and more aggressive diffuser that still has cutouts in the middle for the three exhaust tips that are now bigger.
The vented front hood came from the aftermarket world, and the entire car has a white finish, sprinkled with all sorts of decals. Although the stock wheels definitely look good, and they fit the car like a glove, Liberty Walk chose to replace them with an entirely new set. The bigger alloys have a black finish, and they were wrapped in Toyo tires with white branding. The final upgrade comes in the form of the reworked suspension, which is likely adjustable, and has shaved some inches between its belly and the road.
You see, the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun isn’t particularly famous for upgrading the interiors of its builds. And since they haven’t released any images of the cockpit at the time of writing, we are going to assume that it has remained stock – something that should have happened to the exterior too. The same goes for power upgrades, as in all likelihood, this Ferrari F40 still rocks the original firepower.
If that is indeed correct, then you are looking at a 2.9-liter V8, with dual turbos, which was good for 471 hp (478 ps/352 kW) at 7,000 rpm, and 426 lb-ft (577 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm back in the day. When it left the factory floor, the F40 took 4.1 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), and it topped out at 201 mph (324 kph). The quarter mile was dealt with in just under 12 seconds.
Next to the 288 GTO, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, the F40 is regarded as being one of the best vehicles ever made by the Prancing Horse, and it is currently valued at roughly $2.5 million.
