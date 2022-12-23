Liberty Walk's Ferrari F40 Is in Spitting Distance From the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon

Liberty Walk has been on a roll these past few weeks, as they dropped the veils off a variety of tuned vehicles, from the Lamborghini Murcielago, Huracan, and Urus, to the Chevrolet Corvette C8, Ferrari 458, and even a Jeep Wrangler with an overlanding spirit.
As for the latest project to bear their signature, it is none other than the pictured Ferrari F40. Well, pictured may be too big a word in this case, as the company’s founder calls it a “work in progress,” so chances are that we are looking at renderings, albeit official ones, nonetheless.
Set to sit under the spotlight at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, taking place between January 13 and 15 in Japan’s capital city, it will join other vehicles signed by the famous tuner, and it is described as being the “first slammed and widebody F40 in the world.” That could be true, considering that only a little over 1,300 copies of the F40 came to life at the Maranello factory from 1987 to 1992.
So, what does this one have that others don’t? That would be the aforementioned wide body kit, consisting of reworked fenders at the front and rear. The new front hood, adjustable apron, beefier side skirts, new rear wing, and diffuser are part of the makeover as well.
They were made of FRP (fiber reinforced polymer), and they will be offered either as a complete bundle or as individual items, with pricing will be announced in due course. The typical decals, adjustable air suspension, and wheels wrapped in branded tires from Toyo, which are not as pretty as the OEM ones if you ask us, will be offered separately.
Regarded as one of the best Ferraris ever made, alongside the 288 GTO, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, the F40 boasts V8 power, with a twin-turbo unit mounted behind the seats. The 2.9-liter motor pumped out 471 hp (478 ps / 352 kW) at 7,000 rpm and 426 lb-ft (577 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm back when the car was still new. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needed 4.1 seconds, and it had a 201 mph (324 kph) top speed. The official spec sheet reveals a quarter-mile time of just a hair under the 12-second mark.
But this is Liberty Walk, so don’t expect a power boost, as they likely haven’t done anything to the engine. The same goes for the interior, allegedly, as they haven’t revealed any pictures of it at the time of writing. Still, the Japanese tuner will shed more light on the case in just a few weeks, during the automotive event, and that’s probably when they will release the pricing information too. So, what’s your thought on this tuned Ferrari F40?
