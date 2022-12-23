Virtual Nissan Silvia ‘S16’ Concepts Seek the Rebirth of a Legend With R35’s Help

As far as the general automotive audience is concerned, almost everyone probably knows a thing or two about the iconic GT-R and Z-car series.
The Nissan Skyline GT-R and then only the lonesome R35 GT-R have always sat at the top of the Nissan sports car lineup. With visions of high-performance grand touring, ever since the latter was introduced back in 2007. And its longevity is both proof of its success and also of Nissan’s inability to cope with the fast-moving automotive industry. Yeah, they were simply lucky the GT-R had such a tremendous brand power, and its technical prowess also endured the test of time.
As for the Datsun and Nissan series of Z cars, these are equally legendary and beloved. Fortunately, this series has seen a bit more love from the Japanese carmaker and today we can all dream of a fresh 2023 Nissan Z sleeping in the driveway or the garage and awaiting the return of spring to get all those 400 ponies revved up and ready to rumble during some spirited canyon carving.
And speaking of comebacks, how about a more affordable and smaller sports car to be placed at the bottom line? Well, we are not getting anything along the line of a Toyota GR86/Subaru BRZ fighter, unfortunately. Neither in the real world nor across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, actually. Instead, the pixel master acting from behind the AI covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media continues his digital JDM icon quest with a Nissan Silvia ‘S16’ rebirth in conceptual form.
As a reminder, the real-world Nissan Silvia was a series of smaller-than-Z and Skyline GT-R sports cars produced between 1965 and 1968 and then again from 1975 to 2002. Of course, most automotive enthusiasts only have eyes for the S10 through S15 series, rather than the original CSP311 from the late 1960s. And this is simply because especially the later S12, S13, S14, and S15 iterations were light, nimble, highly maneuverable, and prone to lots and lots of modifications.
But here is the thing. The concepts imagined by the digital content creator are not exactly direct successors to the Silvia S15 because their sheer dimensions put them more in between the current 2023 Z and R35 GT-R rather than at the bottom of the sports car line. Plus, there is no reason to beat around the bush. As always, AI-assisted designs give the (slight or higher) feeling that something is off. In this case, a channel’s fan pointed out they look like a Chevy Camaro and the Nissan Altima had an affair with offspring.
Humorously, the author replied that “it was a threesome with a GT-R” and they are probably both not extremely far away from the truth. Well, at least the Nissan Silvia ‘S16’ bodes well for the CGI expert’s new series of JDM icon returns, also previously showcased through interesting Honda Integra Coupe and Mitsubishi Eclipse projects.
