GMC Hummer EV SUV Swings Back Into Diesel Action, Enjoys Digital 6x6 Lifestyle

Originally, Hummer was the brand name for the civilian version of the M998 military Humvee. Now it’s a revived behemoth pickup truck and SUV under the GMC banner, so what gives?
Born out of the family of ‘light’ four-wheel drive military trucks known as the ‘High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle,’ the Hummer was an effort from original producer AM General to offer something that looked just as tough and commanding, but on the street. The brand soon came under GM parentage (from 1998), and the Detroit automaker further expanded its reach with a range consisting of three models.
The flagship was the original Hummer H1 based on the military truck, joined by the ‘medium’ H2 and ‘small’ H3 that directly used GM’s civilian-market-grade architectures. Founded three decades ago but defunct as a separate brand since 2010, Hummer’s fate seemed to have taken a turn for the worse – aka the plains of car Valhalla. Alas, no one counted on a little detail, which is that even the EV revolution needs its (massive) heroes.
As such, General Motors resurrected the Hummer name to be part of the GMC brand and spearheaded its attack on the full-size EV pickup truck and SUV market. It has since been targeted by various rivals and questioned for its hulking appearance. And although it’s got the heft and sheer size to become king of EVs, even Rivian’s R1T got to the crown faster – or at least it reached further toward the throne with its new official EPA estimate of 328 miles (528 km) of range, the most among electric trucks.
So, what could be done to mitigate the jeopardy posed by the competition? If you ask the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, some will answer that sales need to be propped with a smaller and more affordable mid-size GMC Hummer EV version. Others, meanwhile, might believe that a return to H1 roots is also in order, complete with a few other changes.
So, meet the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who again has prepared something truly CGI-outrageous in the form of a ‘diesel’ GMC Hummer EV SUV. Yep, that is right, the EV powertrain has been virtually swapped for a traditional Cummins diesel mill, and there’s digital black smoke coming from a hood-mounted exhaust to prove the CGI point even further.
But wait, as that is just part of the outrageous digital package. The diesel GMC Hummer EV SUV is also lifted beyond belief with Hi-riser-style 30x16 aftermarket wheels dressed up with 42s from BCR Wheels and even enjoys the ritzy and adventurous lifestyle of a 6x6. Complete with rear-wheel steering, of course! Is it cool or is it hideous, what do you say?
The flagship was the original Hummer H1 based on the military truck, joined by the ‘medium’ H2 and ‘small’ H3 that directly used GM’s civilian-market-grade architectures. Founded three decades ago but defunct as a separate brand since 2010, Hummer’s fate seemed to have taken a turn for the worse – aka the plains of car Valhalla. Alas, no one counted on a little detail, which is that even the EV revolution needs its (massive) heroes.
As such, General Motors resurrected the Hummer name to be part of the GMC brand and spearheaded its attack on the full-size EV pickup truck and SUV market. It has since been targeted by various rivals and questioned for its hulking appearance. And although it’s got the heft and sheer size to become king of EVs, even Rivian’s R1T got to the crown faster – or at least it reached further toward the throne with its new official EPA estimate of 328 miles (528 km) of range, the most among electric trucks.
So, what could be done to mitigate the jeopardy posed by the competition? If you ask the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, some will answer that sales need to be propped with a smaller and more affordable mid-size GMC Hummer EV version. Others, meanwhile, might believe that a return to H1 roots is also in order, complete with a few other changes.
So, meet the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who again has prepared something truly CGI-outrageous in the form of a ‘diesel’ GMC Hummer EV SUV. Yep, that is right, the EV powertrain has been virtually swapped for a traditional Cummins diesel mill, and there’s digital black smoke coming from a hood-mounted exhaust to prove the CGI point even further.
But wait, as that is just part of the outrageous digital package. The diesel GMC Hummer EV SUV is also lifted beyond belief with Hi-riser-style 30x16 aftermarket wheels dressed up with 42s from BCR Wheels and even enjoys the ritzy and adventurous lifestyle of a 6x6. Complete with rear-wheel steering, of course! Is it cool or is it hideous, what do you say?