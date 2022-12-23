2023 Rivian R1T Gets Official 328-Mile EPA Estimate, Beats All Other Electric Trucks

The 2023 Rivian R1T Quad Motor has officially become the longest-range electric pickup truck on the market. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has estimated R1T’s range at 328 miles when configured with the Large battery pack.
Rivian is readying the R1T and R1S for the 2023 model year, and one of the most important updates is the increased range. Both models have now received the official EPA estimates, with 328 miles (528 km) for the R1T and 321 miles (517 km) for the R1S. The performance makes it the longest-range electric pickup truck on the market. The R1T Quad Motor, equipped with a Large battery pack, thus beat the Ford F-150, which has an EPA estimate of 320 miles (515 km).
The record-breaking Rivian R1T was tested with the 21-inch wheels, which proved to be the most efficient option. The same truck got an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles (487 kilometers) when equipped with 22-inch wheels. Surprisingly, it fared even worse with 20-inch wheels, only achieving a 289-mile (487-km) EPA estimate. For comparison, the 2022 R1T got a 314-mile (515-km) EPA estimate. The fuel efficiency has also increased, from 70 MPGe combined for the 2022 model year to 73 MPGe on the newer version.
The Rivian R1T was supposed to have three battery options: Standard, Large, and Max. Unfortunately, you can now order the Quad-Motor version only with the medium-sized Large pack. The EV maker has already contacted reservation holders who wanted the Quad Motor configuration with the Max battery pack to tell them to switch their order to a Large pack instead. Indeed, Rivian’s vehicle studio lists all other battery options as “not available with Quad-Motor AWD.”
You can still specify Dual-Motor configurations of the R1T with either of the three battery options. The in-house-developed dual-motor AWD powertrain was teased by Rivian in a recent video but will not deliver until mid-2023. According to Rivian, the new powertrain will be offered in standard or enhanced configurations, with 600 hp and 700 hp, respectively. The new drive options will improve R1T’s range even more when combined with the Max battery pack.
Rivian estimates that the Dual-Motor R1T is expected to cover 260 miles on a charge when configured with the Standard battery pack. There is no estimate on the Large pack, but the Max battery should push the truck’s range to around 400 miles. It remains to be seen if EPA will confirm these numbers. Nevertheless, Rivian is heading in the right direction, and we hope the company will overcome current economic hurdles.
Owning an electric truck is still novel, and people sometimes find it hard to adjust to the new reality. This became obvious to a Rivian owner in Weston, Florida, who is now suing his homeowner association for the right to park the truck in his home alley. Hopefully, the situation will change when more electric trucks hit the road.
The record-breaking Rivian R1T was tested with the 21-inch wheels, which proved to be the most efficient option. The same truck got an EPA-estimated range of 303 miles (487 kilometers) when equipped with 22-inch wheels. Surprisingly, it fared even worse with 20-inch wheels, only achieving a 289-mile (487-km) EPA estimate. For comparison, the 2022 R1T got a 314-mile (515-km) EPA estimate. The fuel efficiency has also increased, from 70 MPGe combined for the 2022 model year to 73 MPGe on the newer version.
The Rivian R1T was supposed to have three battery options: Standard, Large, and Max. Unfortunately, you can now order the Quad-Motor version only with the medium-sized Large pack. The EV maker has already contacted reservation holders who wanted the Quad Motor configuration with the Max battery pack to tell them to switch their order to a Large pack instead. Indeed, Rivian’s vehicle studio lists all other battery options as “not available with Quad-Motor AWD.”
You can still specify Dual-Motor configurations of the R1T with either of the three battery options. The in-house-developed dual-motor AWD powertrain was teased by Rivian in a recent video but will not deliver until mid-2023. According to Rivian, the new powertrain will be offered in standard or enhanced configurations, with 600 hp and 700 hp, respectively. The new drive options will improve R1T’s range even more when combined with the Max battery pack.
Rivian estimates that the Dual-Motor R1T is expected to cover 260 miles on a charge when configured with the Standard battery pack. There is no estimate on the Large pack, but the Max battery should push the truck’s range to around 400 miles. It remains to be seen if EPA will confirm these numbers. Nevertheless, Rivian is heading in the right direction, and we hope the company will overcome current economic hurdles.
Owning an electric truck is still novel, and people sometimes find it hard to adjust to the new reality. This became obvious to a Rivian owner in Weston, Florida, who is now suing his homeowner association for the right to park the truck in his home alley. Hopefully, the situation will change when more electric trucks hit the road.
Visit our vehicle studio to play around with different truck and SUV configurations to see the updated EPA estimated range ratings for each.?— Rivian (@Rivian) December 21, 2022
R1T: https://t.co/em11Mw47vo
R1S: https://t.co/6Vp2JxhcN0