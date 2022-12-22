Digitally Stanced Mustang Delivers Festive Christmas Tree via Its Merry JDM Muscle

Everyone is almost ready with the Christmas preparations. Still, if there are some tardy automotive fans, we have the perfect tree delivery car – with a trendy JDM muscle car twist on top of it.
Oh, the merry ways of Christmas with automobiles. Everyone has their tradition, of course. My kids and I celebrate the approaching holiday with a reindeer nose and a pair of horns tucked inside the grille and on the front windows. Others have a much feistier approach to such stuff.
But we (including yours truly) all appreciate that Christmas is always better with a Blue Oval badge tucked in the driveway or inside the garage. Only the means differ – I have a family/grocery-getter station wagon, while others like to dabble with the eternal Mustang.
Born in 1964, the original Ford pony car has seen a lot of Santas come and go, right? And has done it throughout no less than seven generations. The S650 iteration, aka the 2024 Ford Mustang, has yet to see any presents left under the three – simply because it has not commenced production and customer deliveries.
So, at least for 2022, we are still left with the S550 sixth generation to do our Christmas bidding. Some, like Hennessey Performance and its merry band of tuning-focused employees, like to keep the tradition of strapping the Christmas tree to a feisty car and going for a top-speed run. Irrespective of any Grinch trying to mess up with the season to be jolly’s Eruption Green Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 equipped with the Venom 1000 upgrade package!
Others, who dabble across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, only have eyes for JDM muscle cars. Wait, what? So, let us explain. First, meet Elio Anzora, the virtual artist better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, who has recently decided to give us the mandatory celebratory post ahead of Christmas. And it comes complete with festive lights just like on the iconic Coca-Cola trucks, plus a tree in the back.
Now, as anyone can easily see from the video embedded below, we are dealing with a crimson S550 Ford Mustang convertible – probably of the feistier GT variety. But the CGI tuning package makes it more akin to the JDM customization and personalization community than any regular muscle car. This is not all thanks to the digital Clinched (an automotive store focused on ABS plastic widebody kits, fender flares, and more) rework.
Instead, the unsuspecting Mustang Christmas tree-delivering car is also stanced beyond the real world’s comprehension level on AA Performance (a Los Angeles, California-based precision manufacturer of forged wheels) AP1 aftermarket wheels. And you know what? It is the season to be jolly and forget about any automotive outrage, so I am certainly giving this project our CGI hall pass!
