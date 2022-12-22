Sixth Gen 2024 Toyota RAV4 Digitally Shows the Colorful and Techy Cockpit Goods

Toyota is such a massive Japanese automaker that you could talk for hours only about the upcoming novelties it needs to present next year.
Then, you could talk for minutes on end solely about the updates, refreshes, and all-new generations reserved for one of its most coveted regions – North America. For example, over in the real world, people are diligently expecting the reinvented 2023 Crown crossover SUV, as well as the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ among many others.
But if you take the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists for granted, those are just the proverbial tip of the CGI iceberg. Below the digital surface are many other popular nameplates waiting for their chance to throw the gauntlet, from pocket-sized Stout PHEV compact trucks that may come back to fight the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz to massive Grand Highlander three-row family SUVs.
Plus, there is also just about anything in between – such as the best-selling Tacoma or the next global iteration of the popular Camry mid-size sedan. Actually, the latter few are pretty crucial for Toyota. The Grand Highlander will need to fight Honda’s recently introduced three-row Pilot, the Camry will need to address the new issues raised by the arrival of Honda’s fresh Accord, and – of course – let us also not forget about the ubiquitous compact crossover SUV battlefield.
Over there, it is open hunting season for the all-new Honda CR-V – at least until Toyota decides to come out with an all-new sixth iteration of the iconic RAV4, some time for the 2024 model year. And, for those who are impatient and do not want to wait for the official introduction, we have yet another quick and unofficial preview. The good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the RAV4 cockpit action occurs, by the way.
As always, the host first discusses a little about the current whereabouts of the RAV4 before diving in with the predictions for the next generation’s arrival next year for the 2024 model year. And even though this is an interiors-focused YT reel, no need to try and figure out what the unofficial exterior design looks like, as a couple of informal RAV4s are posted outside the cockpit, and then also in plain view.
By the way, just in case the compact crossover SUV does not meet your full criteria for a big family hauler, the main AutoYa channel on YT also has a fresh Toyota (unofficially) on display. That would be the restyled 2024 Sienna, which flaunts its interior and exterior CGI qualities, as well as the now-traditional color palette reel. So, which one of these hypothetical Toyotas is more deserving of our CGI hall pass?
But if you take the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists for granted, those are just the proverbial tip of the CGI iceberg. Below the digital surface are many other popular nameplates waiting for their chance to throw the gauntlet, from pocket-sized Stout PHEV compact trucks that may come back to fight the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz to massive Grand Highlander three-row family SUVs.
Plus, there is also just about anything in between – such as the best-selling Tacoma or the next global iteration of the popular Camry mid-size sedan. Actually, the latter few are pretty crucial for Toyota. The Grand Highlander will need to fight Honda’s recently introduced three-row Pilot, the Camry will need to address the new issues raised by the arrival of Honda’s fresh Accord, and – of course – let us also not forget about the ubiquitous compact crossover SUV battlefield.
Over there, it is open hunting season for the all-new Honda CR-V – at least until Toyota decides to come out with an all-new sixth iteration of the iconic RAV4, some time for the 2024 model year. And, for those who are impatient and do not want to wait for the official introduction, we have yet another quick and unofficial preview. The good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have a satellite venue dubbed AutoYa Interior, and that is where all the RAV4 cockpit action occurs, by the way.
As always, the host first discusses a little about the current whereabouts of the RAV4 before diving in with the predictions for the next generation’s arrival next year for the 2024 model year. And even though this is an interiors-focused YT reel, no need to try and figure out what the unofficial exterior design looks like, as a couple of informal RAV4s are posted outside the cockpit, and then also in plain view.
By the way, just in case the compact crossover SUV does not meet your full criteria for a big family hauler, the main AutoYa channel on YT also has a fresh Toyota (unofficially) on display. That would be the restyled 2024 Sienna, which flaunts its interior and exterior CGI qualities, as well as the now-traditional color palette reel. So, which one of these hypothetical Toyotas is more deserving of our CGI hall pass?