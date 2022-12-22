993-Series Porsche 911 Has Lightweight CGI Dreams, Feels Like a Christmas Toy

It is the season to be jolly, including for people who are not necessarily thinking of celebrating Christmas. No worries, we are doing the dreaming for them.
Automotive virtual artists are a new breed of designers who do not need old-fashioned methods to create new models out of thin air. Instead, they use the modern tools of computer-aided styling and bend reality to present their illusions as best as they see fitting.
Some of them only play with pencil-like ideation sketches and drawings. Some of them dabble with bidimensional assets to imagine new things. And a few also play with the full 3D roster of tools to mimic reality. Then, a select bunch transcends these alternate universes and becomes so famous they do not need any introduction anymore.
Such is the latter case with Scotland, UK-based virtual artist Chris Labrooy, better known all around the world as chrislabrooy on social media, who has served as inspiration for so many other pixel masters around him, as well as OEMs in the real world. Basically, his creations have become so universally famous that they are treated as art and even turned into full-size reality – even if they are not necessarily drivable.
Alas, that does not mean this CGI expert has ever forgotten the humble beginnings of playing with an idea and rendering it into a simple social media feature. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as the latest creation speaks for itself. Back in the Porsche mood but without mixing in any helmets or inflatable animals, the author decided to expand his horizon into something that can only be treated with kindness and curiosity because it ultimately feels just like a kid’s dream for Christmas.
He does not explicitly mention the jolly old Santa but come on – the hints are there: he is playing with virtual plywood! Interestingly, the idea “has been brewing for a while” and it all started with the mischief of using said plywood to modify an unsuspecting 993-series Porsche 911. Then it all spiraled out of CGI control with the exploration of a traditional Targa top roll bar, plus other quirky stuff like fabric door pulls (not handles, as those were abandoned), a ‘Luft’ stencil on the rear grille, and even an upholstered luggage box to keep some of the toys unharmed.
In the end, this Porsche 911 feels a bit surreal, mostly in the sense that its ‘barchetta’ looks make it feel like it belongs in Santa’s gift bag – in 1:36 scale. By the way, if you feel artsy but still want a direct connection to the sleigh, here is Dizzy Viper, a 3D artist from Italy who loves CGI barn finds, taking his time to present us with his vision of cars, Santa Claus, and his eponymous means of transportation. Yeah, I felt like sharing both of these odd creations into just one wacky post.
