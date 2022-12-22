Digital Alfa Romeo Giulietta Gets Revived, Steals DNA From the Entire Family

During its long (Alfa Romeo was born in June of 1910) and storied history, the Italian automaker has presented the world with no less than three different Giulietta interpretations.
The initial Giuliettas (Type 750 and 101) were a family of RWD cars produced between 1954 and 1965 in 2+2 coupe, four-door sedan, station wagon, spider, Sprint, and Sprint Speciale form. It was Alfa Romeo’s first successful attack on the 1.3-liter engine class, had a few collectibles like the Sprint Zagato coupe or Promiscua estate, and was eventually retired in favor of the Giulia nameplate.
Interestingly, the roles were reversed when Alfa Romeo produced the second Giulietta between 1977 and 1985, with the ‘Tipo’ 116 still presented as an RWD car with four-door saloon and sedan body styles. Then, a third stint for the nameplate occurred much closer to date, between 2010 and 2020, as Type 940 morphed into a front-wheel-drive compact family hatchback.
Now, the Giulietta nameplate has been retired once again – though only in the real world. Across the imaginative realm of virtual artists, meanwhile, the model is still alive and well – as pixel masters are keen to dream it either as a feisty GTA hot hatchback or a combination of the current Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale models.
The latter idea comes courtesy of the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, who has just decided to rekindle his love for the defunct Alfa Giulietta with help from all available Romeos. Pardon the pun, but this feels like a Shakesperean comedy already – especially since it is not the first time when this pixel master tries his best CGI to revive the defunct compact car.
As such, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), the author started everything with an unsuspecting 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia. The latter has just gone through yet another refresh (after the one from 2019 which brought new equipment lines, fresh materials, plus new trims), now packing slightly different lights and additional technology.
It quickly abandoned its four-door luxury sedan lifestyle, though, in favor of a bunch of Stelvio crossover SUV changes that made it a virtual hatchback. But that was not all since the digital artist also wanted the very latest in terms of Alfa Romeo styling. So, in the end, the revived Giulietta was also treated to a few Tonale CGI brush strokes. In the end, it looked quite sporty and elegant indeed.
Ultimately, though, and without even thinking about what could go under the long hood to need such massive air outlets (we are thinking, of course, about a feisty yet sustainable Tonale-based PHEV setup), this is merely wishful thinking. Let us face it – hatchbacks are not as beloved as they used to be, and Alfa Romeo probably does not need yet another compact car when it already has the freshly introduced Tonale crossover SUV to worry about.
