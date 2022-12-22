DJ Diplo Proves He’s a Great Son and Surprises His Dad With a Ford F-150 Raptor

Christmas has a lot of meanings for everyone, but one that is internationally recognized includes gift giving. And popular DJ Diplo did just that, proving he’s a great son as he surprised his father with a Ford F-150 Raptor.
We’re just a few days away from Christmas, the most magical time of the year. Most of us have already decorated our houses with Christmas lights and decorations, planned which meals we’ll cook, and hopefully already bought presents for our loved ones.
Luckily, popular DJ Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, has already bought the present for his dad.
In a video recently uploaded on his social media accounts, Diplo revealed that he decided to surprise his dad with a new car. He drove from the dealership straight to his dad's bait shop in a brand-new 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor, adding that he got his dad this truck for Christmas because he never got his father "anything nice" before. And now, with a net worth of $50 million, the 44-year-old DJ can do nice stuff for his family or the special people in his life. Which, for him, meant picking a present at a Ford dealership.
When he showed up at his father's, behind the wheel of the new pickup truck, he jokingly asked him whether he liked his truck before revealing that it was actually his Christmas present.
His father hopped inside his new Ford F-150 Raptor and took it for a spin. Similar to any parent out there, he said that he hoped Diplo got "a good deal on it." Diplo's dad was also concerned about the warranty, making him one of the most relatable people who have ever received a gift from a celebrity. He did express his excitement, though, saying that he’s “tickled pink” as he sat behind the wheel of the pickup truck.
Before introducing the gift to his dad, Diplo added that the Ford F-150 Raptor has a big screen infotainment that will confuse his father. He wasn't right about that, because, as his dad hopped inside for a joy ride, he managed to play a song produced by Diplo, Major Lazer's "Light It Up" remix by tapping on the display.
The Raptor is Ford F-150's high-performance version, with a starting price of $76,775. It brings heavy-duty skid plates, 17-inch cast aluminum wheels wrapped in massive 34-inch all-terrain tires, bigger fender flares, steel front and rear bumpers, and sport-tuned shock absorbers, front and rear, among other features.
Under the hood, the pickup truck has a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, good for 450 horsepower (456 ps) and 510 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque.
Although Diplo’s dad will probably not use the truck to go off-roading, it will still be great for whatever type of drive he needs. And it definitely puts Diplo on Santa’s Nice list this year.
