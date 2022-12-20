Hennessey Turning the Predator V8-Powered Ford F-150 Raptor R Into a 1,000-HP Hyper Truck

You won’t be driving home for Christmas in Hennessey’s VelociRaptoR 1000 for the simple fact that it is still a few months away from being ready. However, when they will fully uncover it, it will rival the original Bugatti Veyron in terms of power.
Based on the Ford F-150 Raptor R, Hennessey’s VelociRaptoR 1000 promises over 40% more power than stock, and performance on any terrain that would make it one of the quickest trucks out there. The extra oomph will be joined by a few visual updates, and dedicated emblems to wrap off the makeover.
In stock form, the F-150 Raptor R uses the same engine as the Mustang Shelby GT500. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 has been upgraded by the Blue Oval, however, and it develops 700 hp (710 ps / 522 kW) and 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque. In Hennessey’s hands, the lump will get additional tweaks, which will lift the output to almost 1,000 hp (1,014 ps / 746 kW) and over 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm), according to their initial estimate.
So, what will they do to it in order to squeeze out that much power? Well, for one, they will strip it of the 2.65-liter supercharger, giving it a 3.8-liter one. This will be complemented by a new supercharger belt, larger fuel injectors, high-flow induction, and upgraded fuel lines. New engine software will make it run smoothly, contributing to those extra wild ponies running under the hood. After the usual calibration, prior to the test runs in the lab and at the track, the vehicle will be ready for shipping.
“The Hennessey VelociRaptor is the world’s best-selling modified performance truck, of which we’ve built thousands for customers all around the globe,” said CEO John Hennessey. “The VelociRaptoR 1000 raises the performance bar significantly in terms of sheer power. Add in the charismatic supercharger whine, and the distinctive exhaust note from the unique cross-plane V8, and the package is unbeatable.”
As we already told you, the Lone Star State tuner will also give the F-150 Raptor R a few visual upgrades too, in addition to the mechanical ones. Thus, it will feature new front and rear bumpers, an LED light bar, and 20-inch wheels shod in 37-inch off-road tires. Further telling bystanders that they are looking at an even more impressive version of the truck will be the new logos, and a serial-numbered plaque.
Interested parties can already place a deposit for the VelociRaptoR 1000 at authorized Ford retailers or at Hennessey. The company has yet to say how much the entire package, complete with the truck, costs, but as you can imagine, it will be anything but cheap. The first copies are scheduled to hit the road next year, accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty.
