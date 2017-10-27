autoevolution
 

Hennessey F-150 VelociRaptor 6x6 Worth Nearly $300,000 Coming to SEMA

27 Oct 2017, 13:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
So you want a $300,000 car that no YouTuber kid would buy? Then you'll need the brand new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6, which has been announced today ahead of the 2017 SEMA Show.
7 photos
Hennessey F-150 Raptor 6x6 Costing Nearly $300,000 Coming to SEMAHennessey F-150 Raptor 6x6 Costing Nearly $300,000 Coming to SEMAHennessey F-150 Raptor 6x6 Costing Nearly $300,000 Coming to SEMAHennessey F-150 Raptor 6x6 Costing Nearly $300,000 Coming to SEMAHennessey F-150 Raptor 6x6 Costing Nearly $300,000 Coming to SEMAHennessey F-150 Raptor 6x6 Costing Nearly $300,000 Coming to SEMA
It's funny how the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 changed the automotive landscape. Now everybody wants a part of the 6-wheeler market. There's a bunch of cool Jeeps out there; even a Land Rover if we remember correctly.

The VelociRaptor 6x6 fits well into the picture. In fact, a 6-wheel Ford F-150 probably won't look out of place at SEMA. And in this orange paint, it fits with the Halloween theme as well.

Obviously, adding another axle wasn't easy, especially when it needs to be lowered too. The bed of the truck had to be extended, and new fender flares created. For $295,000, Hennessey also includes Fox suspension upgrades, a new set of heavy-duty bumpers, the roll-over bar, extra lights up front and on the roof, 20-inch wheels, and fat tires.

What's not included in the price are the engine upgrades, so for the money, you'll have to deal with the 450 HP and 510 lb-ft or a stock 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

However, Hennessey has already developed a power pack which can increase the output to over 600 HP as well as a ground-shaking 622 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. We think you'll need that if you want to get to where you're going in a hurry.

Though performance numbers haven't been released, we suspect that the 600 HP 6x6 could theoretically reach 60 mph in a little under six seconds. The kit costs from $22,500 and includes new turbochargers, a modified exhaust, an upgraded intercooler, and a retuned ECU.

Our VelociRaptor 6X6 is pure aggression on wheels – all six of them”, explains John Hennessey. “The new 2017 Raptor is going to be one of the best all-around trucks ever built. We are excited to help take it to the next level both in terms of performance and exclusivity.”
Hennessey VelociRaptor 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 2017 sema show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  