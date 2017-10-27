Hennessey F-150 VelociRaptor 6x6 Worth Nearly $300,000 Coming to SEMA

So you want a $300,000 car that no YouTuber kid would buy? Then you'll need the brand new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6, which has been announced today ahead of the 2017 SEMA Show.

The VelociRaptor 6x6 fits well into the picture. In fact, a 6-wheel Ford F-150 probably won't look out of place at SEMA. And in this orange paint, it fits with the Halloween theme as well.



Obviously, adding another axle wasn't easy, especially when it needs to be lowered too. The bed of the truck had to be extended, and new fender flares created. For $295,000, Hennessey also includes Fox suspension upgrades, a new set of heavy-duty bumpers, the roll-over bar, extra lights up front and on the roof, 20-inch wheels, and fat tires.



What's not included in the price are the engine upgrades, so for the money, you'll have to deal with the 450 HP and 510 lb-ft or a stock 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.



However, Hennessey has already developed a power pack which can increase the output to over 600 HP as well as a ground-shaking 622 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. We think you'll need that if you want to get to where you're going in a hurry.



Though performance numbers haven't been released, we suspect that the 600 HP 6x6 could theoretically reach 60 mph in a little under six seconds. The kit costs from $22,500 and includes new turbochargers, a modified exhaust, an upgraded intercooler, and a retuned ECU .



