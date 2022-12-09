Chris Brown Treats Baby Mama Diamond Brown to a Brand-New Tesla

Christmas is just around the corner, but it looks like Santa has already arrived for Diamond Brown, the mother of Chris Brown’s youngest child. Because the R&B singer has decided to treat her to a brand-new Tesla.
Chris Brown loves his cars, but what he loves, even more, is his children. So, he makes sure all the babies’ mothers are comfortable, too.
Just ahead of Christmas, the R&B singer surprised one of his former girlfriends, Diamond Brown, with a brand-new Tesla, as she revealed via Instagram Stories recently. She wrote on the boomerang video, "forever grateful, thank you CB." He opted for the Model Y, with a white exterior.
Chris Brown and Diamond Brown dated in 2019 and have had an on-and-off relationship ever since. The two welcomed their first child together, daughter Lovely Symphani, in early 2022, Chris Brown's third baby.
When it comes to the car, Tesla Inc unveiled the Model Y in 2019. Initially, it offered four powertrains, but at the moment, only two of them are available, Performance, with up to five seats, and Long-Range AWD, with up to 7 seats.
It's unclear which one Brown opted for, but the top of the range is the Performance, which is powered by two dual motors with all-wheel drive.
The brand claims it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). It comes with a 75-kWh lithium-ion battery, which gives it a range of 303 mi (488 km). All of these for a starting price of $69,990 before governmental incentives.
In the past, Chris treated his mother to a Chevrolet Corvette C7 Convertible. And he has been recently seen driving a Tesla of his own driving what seemed to be a Model S Plaid in West Hollywood, California, in early October. So, he decided to test the brand before treating Diamond Brown with one.
