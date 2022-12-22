2024 Ford Mustang Sedan Imagined As Police Cruiser, Is It a Modern Crown Victoria?

Having thrown a virtual punch at the Dodge Charger recently with its 'new' body style, the 2024 Ford Mustang Sedan has now returned to our attention with yet more renderings that portray it a police cruiser.
Looking like a proper successor to the Crown Victoria, the 2024 Ford Mustang Sedan is ready to serve and protect. It is the work of sugardesign_1 on social media, and at the time of writing, it was only a few hours old.
Its new attire mixes the black and white colors, with the former being the dominating hue. The typical livery bedecks the body, and it is joined by the search lights attached to each A pillar, and by the roof-mounted emergency lights, big bulbar up front, and what should be some strobes at the front and rear. The new wheels, with their black design, and the privacy windows contribute to the look.
Compared to the real new-gen Ford Mustang, the digital sedan has more inches between the axles that would open up more space for those sitting at the back. An extra pair of doors would improve ingress and egress for backseat passengers, who would remain friends with the driver even after long journeys. The flush-mounted door handles are part of the makeover, and in an ideal world, it would pack a V8 under the hood and nothing else.
Speaking of eight-cylinder units, the all-new Ford Mustang has a 5.0-liter mill powering it. The fourth-generation lump sports structural improvements, as well as dual intake, upgraded oil pan, and dual-throttle body induction, and it pumps out 480 hp (487 ps / 358 kW) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. That is 30 hp (30 ps / 22 kW) and 5 lb-ft (7 Nm) more than the current Mustang GT. Those numbers can be bumped to 486 hp (493 ps / 362 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm) by getting the active-valve performance exhaust system.
Building on the same engine but featuring more power, the Dark Horse variant enjoys 500 hp (507 ps / 373 kW) and 418 lb-ft (567 Nm), a good 30 hp (30 ps / 22 kW) and 8 lb-ft (11 Nm) over the current Mach 1. Those settling for the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost, which the Blue Oval claims to be a brand-new engine despite having the same displacement, will have 315 hp (319 ps / 235 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal. Transmission options will include the six-speed manual and ten-speed automatic.
Pricing has yet to be announced, and it will probably be a few good months until we find out how much it costs, considering that it will officially go on sale next summer.
