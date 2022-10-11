Humvee Maker Enters Army Tactical Truck Race

AM General is known for many things, but it is first and foremost famous for coming up with the High Mobility Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV). We all know that as the Humvee, a machine that has been present on the battlefields of the world since way back in the early 1980s.
The company does a lot more than just make Humvees, of course, and its sights are now set on coming up with a new piece of hardware called High Mobility Range Vehicle architecture. The project is in the works as AM announced this week it is entering the U.S. Army Common Tactical Truck (CTT) program.
That’s a $5 billion push for coming up with 5,700 vehicles that can be used by the military for a variety of purposes, thus replacing the existing Heavy and Medium Tactical Wheeled Vehicle (TWV) fleet.
It’s the same competition GM Defense entered together with American Rheinmetall Vehicle and the HX3 platform. AM General will not be alone in this either, as it partnered with IDV, the same company now working on a new generation of Amphibious Combat Vehicles for the United States Marine Corps (USMC).
The full details of the AM General-IDV platform are not fully known, except for the fact it will be highly modular, will come in a variety of configurations, will have between 4x4 and 10x10 capabilities, and different types of cabins. The trucks will also have high-level ballistic and anti-mine protection.
As per the Army specs, the new vehicles will need to present “advanced driver safety systems, increased off-road mobility, cybersecurity, machine learning, artificial intelligence, improved survivability, and fuel efficiency among other emerging technologies.”
The CTT program, which is described as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to overhaul how Medium and Heavy Tactical Trucks are utilized on the battlefield,” should be more or less done by the end of the year, when the Army is expected to award the contract.
