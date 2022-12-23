2024 BMW X2 M35i Spied With Wide Hips and a Hump, Won't Win Any Beauty Contests

Most crossover coupes are anything but pretty, but that hasn’t stopped BMW from launching two of them: the X6 and X4. The second generation X2 will soon follow in their footsteps, leaving the jacked-up hatchback design aside for a trendier approach.
The brand’s rival to the likes of the Mercedes GLA has already been spied several times, even in the M35i configuration, which is believed to be the range-topping member of the series as a full-blown ‘M’ variant is supposedly not in the making, and it has now returned to the scoop arena, right before Christmas.
Our spy photographers have managed to capture another prototype, and this one too was in the hot flavor. It was spotted testing close to the Arctic Circle over in Europe, with a thick layer of camouflage hiding most of its styling. Nonetheless, the crossover coupe shape is visible, with that sloping roofline behind the B pillars, and raked rear windscreen.
There are rather long front and rear overhangs, flat nose with what could be an oversized kidney grille, new LED headlights flanking it, and what seem to be the final production taillights at the back. The apron, two spoilers on the tailgate, aggressive diffuser, and sporty side skirts are all traits of the M35i, just like the quad exhaust tips, and beefier brakes. Look for more exclusive wheel designs, the typical ‘M’ badging on the outside, and maybe some exclusive colors too to draw a clearer line between the regular variants and the sporty one.
Its interior has yet to open up to the camera, but in all likelihood, it will be very similar, or perhaps identical, to the one of the latest X1. Thus, look for the same curved display combining the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, and likely the same dashboard, center console, door card, steering wheel, and central armrest design. The M35i is expected with front sports seats wrapped in different upholstery, M-badged steering wheel, and some other tweaks.
Power will allegedly be supplied by a 2.0-liter four-pot gasoline burner, perhaps with a little over 300 horsepower available via the right pedal, directed to the front-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system through an automatic transmission. Additional gasoline units will launch in the rest of the all-new X2 range, together with a battery-electric model that could be dubbed the iX2. Europe might get one or two diesels, because oil burners are still popular over there.
Still, keep in mind that these are assumptions, as BMW has yet to step forward and confirm them, and they will probably do that in the coming months, when the all-new X2 is believed to debut. Chances are it will be a 2024 model by the time it launches in the U.S.
