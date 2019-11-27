autoevolution

Liberty Walk Ferrari F40 Widebody "Teased" by Company Founder, Comes in White

A bit of a shock - this is what I felt when coming across the image of this white F40 on social media. And that's because the post comes from Wataru Kato, the founder of Liberty Walk and talks about gifting the Italian icon with a widebody kit.
This white creature is the Ferrari F40 Dolce, a machine that has been in the Japanese aftermarket developer's collection for years now (more on this below). However, if we take a look at the message the head honcho has delivered with the pic, things suddenly appear to be more serious.

So, via Google Translate, it goes a bit like this: "Walk freely! A nostalgic photo came out. My favorite F40 machine so far I want to customize F40 to my style, body-wise, before I die. Wow!"

You see, this iconic Prancing Horse has already been modded by Liberty Walk. It all started with the white finish of the machine, even though color changes for the F40 are nothing new. Then there's the posterior of the twin-turbo toy, which packs custom aero, namely a wing top and a diffuser that reminds us of the F40 LM.

While the twin-turbo V8 motor has only been gifted with a custom exhaust (braaaap!), the brakes were also upgrade. Oh, and the connection to the road is now made via Enkei Sport wheels, while a Roberuta magnetic lift was installed to deal with sleeping policemen. In fact, you can check out a clip of the machine below, with this dating back to 2013.

Of course, all the mods mentioned above are reversible, while we can't say the same about the LB widebody kit, which requires drilling into the fenders of the car. And doing that doesn't come easy when only 1,311 units of the model have been built.

Who knows, perhaps Liberty Walk will get a hold of an F40 replica and gift the thing with a widebody, as it has done with the Lamborghini Miura.

