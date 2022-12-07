Liberty Walk's Lamborghini Huracan Is Pinker Than a Teenage Girl's Purse

And while it may be a bit too pink to tickle our taste buds, it doesn’t look that girlie, and that is probably due to that body kit signed by Liberty Walk.
As a matter of fact, the entire project bears the signature of the tuner based in the Land of the Rising Sun, which currently has this Lamborghini Huracan on display at the 2022 Essen Motor Show, in Germany, next to other hot creations.
The highlights of the Italian exotic are obviously the pink look, which we reckon is a wrap, though we could be wrong as it could also be a paint finish, and a wide body kit. The latter consists of the usual features normally found on the Japanese tuner’s shelves for a variety of models made by different car companies, and gives it a racing-like flair.
At the front, it has a massive chin spoiler, likely made of carbon fiber by the looks of it, attached to the bumper. Bolt-on fender flares and a Liberty Walk signature are visible at the front and rear, and so are the beefier side skirts, and a massive wing out back. The rear end of this Lamborghini Huracan is not visible at all in the pictures shared on social media recently by Liberty Walk’s founder, but it likely sports a new diffuser.
New wheels fill the arches rather good, and the supercar sits much closer to the ground than stock, so it has a new suspension. In all likelihood, it is an adjustable air suspension, otherwise even the smallest leaf would become a ginormous obstacle for the vehicle. Also, since this is Liberty Walk that we are talking about, and they are not exactly known for making their rides more powerful, it probably retains the OEM output and torque produced by the mid-mounted naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine.
The highlights of the Italian exotic are obviously the pink look, which we reckon is a wrap, though we could be wrong as it could also be a paint finish, and a wide body kit. The latter consists of the usual features normally found on the Japanese tuner’s shelves for a variety of models made by different car companies, and gives it a racing-like flair.
At the front, it has a massive chin spoiler, likely made of carbon fiber by the looks of it, attached to the bumper. Bolt-on fender flares and a Liberty Walk signature are visible at the front and rear, and so are the beefier side skirts, and a massive wing out back. The rear end of this Lamborghini Huracan is not visible at all in the pictures shared on social media recently by Liberty Walk’s founder, but it likely sports a new diffuser.
New wheels fill the arches rather good, and the supercar sits much closer to the ground than stock, so it has a new suspension. In all likelihood, it is an adjustable air suspension, otherwise even the smallest leaf would become a ginormous obstacle for the vehicle. Also, since this is Liberty Walk that we are talking about, and they are not exactly known for making their rides more powerful, it probably retains the OEM output and torque produced by the mid-mounted naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine.