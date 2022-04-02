Nicki Minaj Goes All Pink in a Wrapped Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

More on this:

1 Here Are 20 of the Most Famous Female Celebs Who Own Enviable Car Collections

2 Nicki Minaj's Son Is Flying in Private Jets Already, Travels in a Gulfstream

3 Nicki Minaj Flaunts Pink Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Did She Get It from Barbie?

4 Lil Baby's Brabus G-Wagen Has Custom Forgiatos, Nicki Minaj Thinks It's on Fire

5 Nicki Minaj Stars in New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Commercial