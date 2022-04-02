Nicki Minaj Goes All Pink in a Wrapped Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster

Nicki Minaj is filming for her upcoming music video, “We Go Up,” and she is all about pink. Pink coat? Check. Pink hair? Check. Pink Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster? Check.
Nicki Minaj is all about being feminine, and all about pink. Her nickname is “Barbie,” and she calls her fandom “Barbz.” And everything about that confirms the rule.
Now, the rapper has just shared a lot of behind-the-scenes footage from her upcoming music video. Nicki has just released a song called “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, and a music video is in the works. And she’s giving it all with everything pink.
This includes a highly customized, metallic pink wrapped Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster with holographic accents.
Lamborghini put a 6.5-liter V12 engine at its core, which, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it sends resources to both axles, and delivers 759 horsepower (770 PS) at 8,500 rpm, and puts out a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) at 6,750 rpm.
With figures like these, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.9 seconds, before maxing out at 217 mph (349 kph).
The upcoming music video also includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a holographic Lamborghini Urus, and a black Ferrari 488 Spider, which are attached below.
It’s unclear whether Nicki actually owns the supercar, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to believe that. In November 2020, Instagram account bobcarking_ shared that she added a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster to her collection, which was also pink. This one has been customized, but it wouldn’t surprise us if this actually belonged in Nicki Minaj’s garage. She also worked the car dealer for all the cars in her video.
Nicki previously bought a Lamborghini Aventador in 2014, which she turned pink. She also has a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, and a Bentley Continental GT, all pink. So the SVJ Roadster would fit right in.
Now, the rapper has just shared a lot of behind-the-scenes footage from her upcoming music video. Nicki has just released a song called “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, and a music video is in the works. And she’s giving it all with everything pink.
This includes a highly customized, metallic pink wrapped Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster with holographic accents.
Lamborghini put a 6.5-liter V12 engine at its core, which, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, it sends resources to both axles, and delivers 759 horsepower (770 PS) at 8,500 rpm, and puts out a maximum torque of 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) at 6,750 rpm.
With figures like these, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.9 seconds, before maxing out at 217 mph (349 kph).
The upcoming music video also includes a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a holographic Lamborghini Urus, and a black Ferrari 488 Spider, which are attached below.
It’s unclear whether Nicki actually owns the supercar, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to believe that. In November 2020, Instagram account bobcarking_ shared that she added a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster to her collection, which was also pink. This one has been customized, but it wouldn’t surprise us if this actually belonged in Nicki Minaj’s garage. She also worked the car dealer for all the cars in her video.
Nicki previously bought a Lamborghini Aventador in 2014, which she turned pink. She also has a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Lamborghini Gallardo, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, and a Bentley Continental GT, all pink. So the SVJ Roadster would fit right in.