Marlboro-Liveried Ferrari F40 LM Is the Automotive Equivalent of a Wet Dream

Together with the 250 GTO, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari, the F40 is deemed as one of the best supercars ever made by Ferrari. So, where does that put the LM variant? In dream land.
With production capped at just 19 units, the Ferrari F40 LM is the racing version of the street-legal model. And just like its counterpart that can be driven on public roads, it uses the same twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V8.
Nonetheless, there are several modifications on deck, including the new electronic fuel injection system, intercoolers, and improved turbos, which have bumped the output to over 700 horsepower. It also sports enhanced aerodynamics, with new bodywork that features bigger chin spoiler, and rear wing, among others. The easiest way to tell it apart from the F40 is by looking at the headlights, as these are no longer pop-up, for weight-saving purposes.
Moving on to the interior, the F40 LM has a pair of racing seats, complete with harnesses, and a roll cage to keep occupants safe in the event things go south all of a sudden. There is a racing steering wheel too, and a very basic overall layout that further connects the driver to the car. Since this is a modern classic, it doesn’t get any amenities that have become normal in today’s rides.
As for the one pictured in the gallery above, it is said to have come in for a 3D scanning of the body. It has a superb Marlboro livery, combining the iconic red and white colors, rides on a set of black wheels with a five-spoke design, and center locking, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, and sports yellow headlights. This example was shared online by HRE Wheels earlier this week, and it is absolutely gorgeous. Here’s to winning the lottery and being able to afford one to thrash around at the local racetrack.
