JDM-Style Widebody Mazda RX-7 Virtually Gets the SA/FC Style Up to Restomod Snuff

Just recently, Mazda retconned our expectations of unveiling their latest and greatest (at least size-wise) model. But that is certainly not going to happen across the CGI realm.
More precisely, over in the real world, the Japanese automaker decided that after everyone expected to officially see and find out the first details about the upcoming CX-90 large crossover SUV, they were better off with yet another teaser. So, what they initially did was tease a precise date that was not the reveal moment but rather the start of an unboxed teaser campaign.
Yes, like all we really needed was a teaser within the teaser, and all our worries would subside. Well, with a few exceptions that are usually far in between, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists has no such unpleasant habits. When they reveal a hypothetical new model, you get to see it in all its CGI glory. Instead, they might do a few follow-ups after the original introduction, if they believe they can be impactful enough.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there are numerous eloquent examples. The latest one arrives courtesy of the Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, who is better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, as he shares a closer POV of his RX-7 done for a commissioned project. And yes, we are talking about the fabled front-engine, rear-wheel-drive, rotary-engine-powered sports car produced from 1978 until 2002.
Everything happened across just three generations, of which the latest – FD3S – is also the one with the biggest cult following. Alas, not long ago, the pixel master (alongside HotCars) probably decided the first-generation (SA22/FB) from 1978 to 1985 and the second iteration (FC3S and FC3C) built up to 1992 also needed a bit of love, albeit with both JDM and restomod twists.
As such, the author was keen to imagine a hypothetical “return of the Mazda RX-7” that strived to make the Mazdaspeed community proud of his CGI ideas. Originally presented in a nightly town environment, the unofficial RX-7 was stanced beyond JDM belief on silver aftermarket wheels with yellow-gold brake calipers to bode well for the cockpit roll cage’s hue. It was also fitted with lots of aerodynamic improvements to befit its lowered attitude, and the accompanying widebody kit thoroughly substantiated the JDM atmosphere.
Plus, there were also some restomod elements, such as the LED front and rear lights, beefier brake package, and probably even an updated suspension setup, just for good CGI measure. Speaking of which, we have no idea what is tucked under the hood. But it must be something juicy. Otherwise, the author would not have gone through all the trouble of creating a see-through cover, right?
Yes, like all we really needed was a teaser within the teaser, and all our worries would subside. Well, with a few exceptions that are usually far in between, the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists has no such unpleasant habits. When they reveal a hypothetical new model, you get to see it in all its CGI glory. Instead, they might do a few follow-ups after the original introduction, if they believe they can be impactful enough.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there are numerous eloquent examples. The latest one arrives courtesy of the Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, who is better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, as he shares a closer POV of his RX-7 done for a commissioned project. And yes, we are talking about the fabled front-engine, rear-wheel-drive, rotary-engine-powered sports car produced from 1978 until 2002.
Everything happened across just three generations, of which the latest – FD3S – is also the one with the biggest cult following. Alas, not long ago, the pixel master (alongside HotCars) probably decided the first-generation (SA22/FB) from 1978 to 1985 and the second iteration (FC3S and FC3C) built up to 1992 also needed a bit of love, albeit with both JDM and restomod twists.
As such, the author was keen to imagine a hypothetical “return of the Mazda RX-7” that strived to make the Mazdaspeed community proud of his CGI ideas. Originally presented in a nightly town environment, the unofficial RX-7 was stanced beyond JDM belief on silver aftermarket wheels with yellow-gold brake calipers to bode well for the cockpit roll cage’s hue. It was also fitted with lots of aerodynamic improvements to befit its lowered attitude, and the accompanying widebody kit thoroughly substantiated the JDM atmosphere.
Plus, there were also some restomod elements, such as the LED front and rear lights, beefier brake package, and probably even an updated suspension setup, just for good CGI measure. Speaking of which, we have no idea what is tucked under the hood. But it must be something juicy. Otherwise, the author would not have gone through all the trouble of creating a see-through cover, right?