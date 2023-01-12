All-New 2025 Mazda BT-60 Gets Imagined as Rugged yet Stylish BT-50 Successor

Not long ago, the Ford Ranger compact/mid-size pickup truck was twinned with an equivalent Mazda model, instead of the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok.
That model, of course, is the Mazda BT-50, itself the successor to the proud B series of pickup trucks that was produced across no less than five iterations between 1961 and 2006. Also known during its time as the Proceed, Bravo, Bounty, Drifter, Magnum/Thunder/Fighter, the B series was also the first to be associated with Ford – resulting in the Courier and Ranger, as well as Mazda’s access to the North American region from 1994 until 2011. Now, though, each parted on separate routes.
But first, the initial two generations of the Mazda BT-50 continued to be associated with the PJ/PK Ford Ranger (and its first-gen Ford Everest SUV) as well as the best-selling T6 platform. Since the middle of 2020, though, when Mazda introduced the third generation BT-50, the links with the Blue Oval automaker were severed in favor of a new association with a Japanese peer. As such, from then on, the third BT-50 was developed starting from the backbones of the third-generation Isuzu D-Max.
Now, the Mazda pickup truck – which in the real world is equipped with an Isuzu-sourced 3.0-liter inline-four turbo diesel mill instead of Ford’s engines – is already approaching its third year of market presence across various regions. Not the United States, though, as Mazda deemed it a forbidden fruit for North America. Of course, there might still be some folks who are hopeful that it could change – at least across a parallel universe.
That would be easy for the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, and here is one such possible vision, stemming courtesy of Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a 2025 or 2026 ‘BT-60’ successor – albeit only in CGI. By the way, this is not the pixel master’s first such attempt – as he is deeply in love will all things mid-size pickup trucks.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at his video reel and notice the recent 2025 Volkswagen Amarok redesign that might also trigger some people to feel that it is ready to attack the North American region, though only if the rugged yet disconcerting next-generation 2025 or 2026 Toyota Tacoma agrees. And there are many more CGI examples (Ford Ranger Raptor, Mitsubishi Triton/L200, Nissan Navara, etc.), but let us get back on track with the proposed ‘BT-60.’
Imagined as a hypothetical successor or new nameplate refresh for the BT-50, this digitally blue mid-size pickup truck packs the latest Mazda styling to make it easily recognizable, a tough black-contrasting allure with massive plastic protections for the wheel fenders or the sides, as well as a neat little aero package at front. Plus, it is also stylish with a thoroughly integrated bumper and fake dual exhaust outlets.
