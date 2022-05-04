Digitally-Low Mazda CX-60 on Custom Wheels Is an Even Sweeter Forbidden Fruit

Mazda has kicked off a tremendous expansion of its crossover SUV family with something for everyone. However, not all models can be had everywhere, which is a bit of a shame.
For example, the interval between the traditional CX-5 and CX-9 was just filled with the CX-50 and CX-60 models. However, the former is a compact crossover SUV produced in the United States (Huntsville, Alabama) and available across North America, whereas the latter is a Japan-made mid-size equivalent for Europe, Australia, and the home market.
While the CX-50 is a truly interesting model, North American fans might be sad to see the CX-60 elude them because it is also Mazda’s first model developed around the company’s new RWD and AWD Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. Plus, it also features larger inline-six engine options alongside the four-pot Skyactiv-Gs.
Well, some might say that Mazda has the U.S. covered as North America will receive a wider CX-70 model as the direct counterpart, but that does not mean others cannot make the already in-production CX-60 an even sweeter forbidden fruit, even if only digitally. So, here is Russia-based virtual artist Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, giving us something CGI that will make its rivals red hot envious.
As always, the pixel master adopts his signature digital treatment – albeit without the chrome-delete goodies of his “Shadow Line” – which includes a lowered suspension setup and a different set of larger aftermarket wheels. Naturally, those come in a contrasting shade, and because of the subtle changes, those people landing for the first time on the CGI expert’s page might easily mistake this digitally tuned CX-60 for the real deal.
Alas, for now, it is merely wishful thinking, though we can easily imagine that once the first examples finally reach European and JDM dealerships, it will not take owners long before tweaking them like this. After all, this crimson example does look better than the original…
