Futuristic Lamborghini Hypercar Could Be the Digital Answer to Ferrari’s Monza SP1

Winter is already upon us, but that does not mean we should not indulge in our usual supercar shenanigans. Lamborghini is certainly revealing that it’s not going to take a forced break.
For example, the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based Italian exotic car and SUV manufacturer has embarked on a cool adventure between Denmark and Sweden with a convoy of not just Urus S and Performante SUVs but also of Huracan Tecnica and STOs, if you can believe that. Maybe they were just celebrating the recent announcement of their record-breaking year of 2022.
As such, we need to understand that sales towards one-percenters have not taken a hit as Lambo (along with Rolls-Royce or Bentley, among others) is one of the numerous proofs of how there are no challenging times for the ultra-rich, no matter how many crises combine. Anyway, since they are doing so well, maybe it is time for yet another idea to properly counteract some of the thoughts expressed by their eternal rivals over in Maranello.
If some might think that a suicide-door Lambo crossover is on the horizon to fight the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue, better think again. After all, this time around we are dealing here with the dreamy realm of digital car content creators, and they are much more imaginative than that. For example, the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to Prathyush Devadas (aka lazy_lines) and his Lambo vision for a future (egotistical) hypercar.
Why am I thinking that? Well, as far as anyone can tell, from a distance, this hypothetical sports car only has room for one or two people on board, at most. Frankly, it is a bit hard to see inside the concept, as there are no lateral windows, and the CGI light doesn’t fall kind on the canopy that also serves as a one-piece windshield and roof assembly.
Alas, do not hurry to presume this is merely the placeholder for a “remote-controlled car, (and that) people will control it by sitting in another vehicle” as someone quickly commented on the social media channel. Instead, after further looking into the pixel master’s archives – who, by the way, is now the Lead Designer at Mahindra & Mahindra and is stationed in Mumbai, India – we finally found a conclusive POV. Yep, this is something that would definitely rival a futuristic version of the Ferrari Monza SP.
More precisely, it would be fair-and-square directed at the one-person Ferrari Monza SP1 two-door speedster. On this occasion, though, it would feature the same center-focused placement of the unique seat as the BAC Mono but with the added protection of a closed environment. Sure, it is anyone’s guess about how the driver would check out their surroundings – especially the lateral ones!
