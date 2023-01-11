GM Shows 2-Door ‘Square-Body’ Chevy SUV Ideation Sketch, Triggers Massive Debate?

The world in general and especially some regions of it (in particular) has been taken by storm with the quick rise to supremacy of the crossover, SUV, and truck lifestyle.
In North America, for example, the high-rider vehicle has become king. So much so that the three Detroit automakers are now almost devoid of traditional passenger car nameplates. Ford, for example, only has the lonely two-door Ford Mustang coupe and convertible to show for it.
And its bigger rival GM’s Chevrolet only has the lonely Malibu sedan along with the troublesome Bolt hatchback EV to speak of at passenger car support group meetings. Sure, they can also brag about the Camaro and Corvette series, but last we heard those were ready to get turned into veritable sub-brands, according to the rumor mill.
So, as far as crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are concerned, they are in a much better place. Especially Ford, if you ask the aficionados, and not General Motors overall, at least as far as full-size pickup trucks are concerned. Well, if you ask Chevy enthusiasts, on the other hand, both Jeep and Ford score ample victories when also thinking about the legacy ways of rugged, dune-bashing, and rock-crawling-oriented SUVs.
This is because Jeep can brag about the legendary Wrangler being the true heir of the WWII vehicle that helped the Allies win the conflict, as well as with lots of other goodies, from the little yet rugged Renegade to the massive yet utterly luxurious Grand Wagoneer. Meanwhile, Ford also has the reinvented Bronco sub-brand to show for itself, in addition to all the other crossovers and SUVs.
As for Chevrolet, fans are not exactly satisfied with the modern treatment bestowed upon iconic nameplates such as the Trailblazer or Blazer. Instead, I have a feeling they would have been much happier if the Trax, Equinox, Traverse, and Tahoe/Suburban went on their current merry ways all the while the Trailblazer and Blazer returned to their vintage, “tough and mighty” roots.
Well, GM Design Center’s social media page has yet another enticing Chevy SUV idea coming from Brian Malczewski, the company’s Lead Exterior Designer, and it is not helping them make a case for the current roster, at all. So, after the recent Chevy full-size pickup truck ideation sketch presented late last year that seemingly imagined a next-generation Silverado returning to the ‘Square Body’ roots of the 1973-1991 third-generation Chevrolet C/K pickup truck series, now there is also a two-door Chevy SUV following (more or less) on the same angular yet modern lines.
Thus, are we in any way surprised this sparked a massive debate among fans, most of them calling for this to happen with the future Trailblazer or full-size Blazer reinvention nameplates attached to them? Nope, not at all!
And its bigger rival GM’s Chevrolet only has the lonely Malibu sedan along with the troublesome Bolt hatchback EV to speak of at passenger car support group meetings. Sure, they can also brag about the Camaro and Corvette series, but last we heard those were ready to get turned into veritable sub-brands, according to the rumor mill.
So, as far as crossovers, SUVs, and trucks are concerned, they are in a much better place. Especially Ford, if you ask the aficionados, and not General Motors overall, at least as far as full-size pickup trucks are concerned. Well, if you ask Chevy enthusiasts, on the other hand, both Jeep and Ford score ample victories when also thinking about the legacy ways of rugged, dune-bashing, and rock-crawling-oriented SUVs.
This is because Jeep can brag about the legendary Wrangler being the true heir of the WWII vehicle that helped the Allies win the conflict, as well as with lots of other goodies, from the little yet rugged Renegade to the massive yet utterly luxurious Grand Wagoneer. Meanwhile, Ford also has the reinvented Bronco sub-brand to show for itself, in addition to all the other crossovers and SUVs.
As for Chevrolet, fans are not exactly satisfied with the modern treatment bestowed upon iconic nameplates such as the Trailblazer or Blazer. Instead, I have a feeling they would have been much happier if the Trax, Equinox, Traverse, and Tahoe/Suburban went on their current merry ways all the while the Trailblazer and Blazer returned to their vintage, “tough and mighty” roots.
Well, GM Design Center’s social media page has yet another enticing Chevy SUV idea coming from Brian Malczewski, the company’s Lead Exterior Designer, and it is not helping them make a case for the current roster, at all. So, after the recent Chevy full-size pickup truck ideation sketch presented late last year that seemingly imagined a next-generation Silverado returning to the ‘Square Body’ roots of the 1973-1991 third-generation Chevrolet C/K pickup truck series, now there is also a two-door Chevy SUV following (more or less) on the same angular yet modern lines.
Thus, are we in any way surprised this sparked a massive debate among fans, most of them calling for this to happen with the future Trailblazer or full-size Blazer reinvention nameplates attached to them? Nope, not at all!