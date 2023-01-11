Bugatti Chiron x Koenigsegg CGI Mashup Results in Pretty Odd Hypercar Recipe

2022 has been a monumentally tough year for everyone. Save for the one-percenters, it seems. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Instead, there are many figures to back our claims. For example, although their average car price is now €500k (almost $538k), Rolls-Royce still announced record-breaking sales (with more than 6k units) for the past twelve months. Bentley, on the other hand, fared even better, with 15k+ deliveries and the Bentayga leading the charge. And the list could go on, including the likes of Lambo, who also proved there are no such things as challenging times for the rich, given their 9k+ record sales.
Hey, even Bugatti, which only delivered 80 cars in 2022, had a record-breaking year! Naturally, it was mostly thanks to the ubiquitous Chiron, even though clients also have the W16 Mistral and Bolide production quotas to look forward to. As for Koenigsegg, we do not have their official count for last year, but at least we know they are on the right track with the late 2022 first deliveries of the mind-blowing Jesko hypercar.
And speaking of these two exotic hypercar makers, which arguably represent two European sides (France and Sweden, respectively) of the pinnacle of ICE prowess, someone thinks they might fare even better if they joined forces. Seemingly forgetting that Bentley is now in cahoots with Rimac and on its merry way towards a sustainable future after the last W16-powered units are delivered, this person wanted to see what a Bugatti x Koenigsegg model would look like.
And since we are dealing with the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, he could also do something CGI about this quirky dream that involves the mashup of an unsuspecting Bugatti Chiron with an equally innocent Koenigsegg (the limited production Regera plug-in hybrid grand touring sports car, as far as we can tell). The result is as odd and potentially outrageous as any other creation from this digital car niche, though we can also easily notice how the Koenigsegg front seamlessly integrates with the Bugatti sides and rear.
This idea comes after the pixel master has been quite busy dreaming of mass-market redesigns (such as the 2023 version of the Honda Civic or the Ford Focus Mustang Mach-E edition) as well as CGI revivals, including the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Edition 722, the Lexus LFA, the BMW Z3 Coupe, or the BMW i8, among others. Alas, we already knew that he had the potential to come up with utterly quirky thoughts given that we have previously seen a Nissan GT-R50 sedan! So, how about this Bugatti x Koenigsegg mashup, is it worth our time and CGI hall pass, or not?
Hey, even Bugatti, which only delivered 80 cars in 2022, had a record-breaking year! Naturally, it was mostly thanks to the ubiquitous Chiron, even though clients also have the W16 Mistral and Bolide production quotas to look forward to. As for Koenigsegg, we do not have their official count for last year, but at least we know they are on the right track with the late 2022 first deliveries of the mind-blowing Jesko hypercar.
And speaking of these two exotic hypercar makers, which arguably represent two European sides (France and Sweden, respectively) of the pinnacle of ICE prowess, someone thinks they might fare even better if they joined forces. Seemingly forgetting that Bentley is now in cahoots with Rimac and on its merry way towards a sustainable future after the last W16-powered units are delivered, this person wanted to see what a Bugatti x Koenigsegg model would look like.
And since we are dealing with the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, he could also do something CGI about this quirky dream that involves the mashup of an unsuspecting Bugatti Chiron with an equally innocent Koenigsegg (the limited production Regera plug-in hybrid grand touring sports car, as far as we can tell). The result is as odd and potentially outrageous as any other creation from this digital car niche, though we can also easily notice how the Koenigsegg front seamlessly integrates with the Bugatti sides and rear.
This idea comes after the pixel master has been quite busy dreaming of mass-market redesigns (such as the 2023 version of the Honda Civic or the Ford Focus Mustang Mach-E edition) as well as CGI revivals, including the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Edition 722, the Lexus LFA, the BMW Z3 Coupe, or the BMW i8, among others. Alas, we already knew that he had the potential to come up with utterly quirky thoughts given that we have previously seen a Nissan GT-R50 sedan! So, how about this Bugatti x Koenigsegg mashup, is it worth our time and CGI hall pass, or not?