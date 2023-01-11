Winter Is a Great Time to Drive a Lambo; Convoy Embarks on Journey Through Scandinavia

Are you one of those people who think they need a 4x4 just because some snow fell overnight? Well, you shouldn’t be afraid of the white stuff, as such a small amount can be conquered in any machine, including a full-blown supercar.
Looking to prove that their models work just as good in sub-freezing temperatures as they do in normal weather, Lamborghini hosted a special driving event for those close to the brand, with rear- and all-wheel drive machines. These “conquered icy surfaces and snow with ease,” and they “transported their occupants in luxurious cabins, with technology at their fingertips,” while also thrilling “passers-by with their bright colors and unmistakable design.”
Consisting of 12 vehicles, including the Huracan Tecnica, and Huracan STO, as well as the new Urus Performante and Urus S, the convoy embarked on a circular route between Denmark and Sweden. The journey started in Copenhagen, headed to the Frederiksborg Castle, continued on the north coast, and on to Helsinger. Subsequent to the ferry crossing, the convoy then drove along the west coast of Sweden to Malmo, and from there it crossed the Oresund Bridge and returned to Copenhagen.
The journey concluded with a static presentation of the Huracan Sterrato. This is the most versatile version of the Huracan to have ever come out of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, and the brand’s third high-rider after the iconic LM002, and the Urus. Originally unveiled last year at Art Basel in Miami Beach, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has no direct rival in this niche, with the only thing that is quite close to it being the Porsche 911 Dakar, which is less powerful.
Boasting a dedicated suspension, with more inches between its belly and the road, it has black cladding on the lower parts of the body, roof rails, underbody protection, extra lights attached to the nose, and dedicated wheels and tires. Everything contributes to the elevated stance, further setting it apart from the regular Huracan models, and from the Huracan EVO, with which it shares its construction.
Powering it is the same naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, which is rated at 601 hp (610 ps / 449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque here. The mill works in conjunction with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enabling the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in 3.4 seconds. At 160 mph (260 kph) or so, its top speed won’t impress anyone, but it had to be capped in order to make this construction possible.
Production of the jacked-up supercar is expected to commence this year, and it will be capped at 1,499 units. It is unknown how many of them are still available, but you should place a deposit soon if you want one of your own.
