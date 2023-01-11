Mansory Turns the Lamborghini Urus Into a Two-Door Coupe. What's Next, a No-Door Huracan?

The Lamborghini Urus has too many doors, said no one in their right mind ever. But Mansory tends to think differently, hence why they have come up with a real two-door version of the Sant’Agata Bolognese car firm’s super crossover.
Dubbed the Venatus Coupe EVO C, it builds on their Venatus EVO S, and its production will be capped at only eight copies. Each one is said to be different in terms of looks, with the tuner going as far as calling them “one-offs.”
It took them a year and a half to implement the idea, with the modifications starting off by removing all four doors. Subsequently, they moved the B pillars backwards by 200 mm (7.9 in), which means that the front doors are now longer than the stock ones, thus facilitating ingress and egress for those sitting at the back.
Besides the two-door design, or three-door if you’re one of those people who thinks the tailgate is a door, the Venatus Coupe EVO C has a wide body kit, with fender flares at the front, new attachments in the bumper, a chin spoiler, and a much more aggressive hood. The side skirts and door trim are fatter, and the shoulders more muscular. A new diffuser, add-ons in the rear bumper, and two large wings, one on the tailgate, and the other one on the roof, contribute to the new looks, next to the wheels, whose size is identical to the standard ones.
On the inside, the Venatus Coupe EVO C has two individual seats at the rear. The entire cabin has been bathed in light blue leather upholstery, with white piping, and a special pattern on the door cards, carpets, and floor mats. The tuner’s logo decorates the headrests, sides of the center console, steering wheel, and other parts, and ‘Coupe’ lettering has been embossed in the seatbacks. The gear selector reveals the model’s name, and a new arrow-like trim further bedecks the cockpit. Mansory has also moved the start button to the headliner, and this is where the “specially-designed ambient light” can also be found, according to the tuner.
A modified high-performance exhaust system, with three tailpipes, and other upgrades have lifted the output and torque of the engine to 900 ps (887 hp / 662 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft). Mansory claims that from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the two-door Urus needs just 2.9 seconds, and that it can top out at 323 kph (201 mph). A stock example does the sprint in 3.6 seconds, and has a maximum speed of 305 kph (190 mph), aided by the 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. Pricing remains unconfirmed at the time of writing, but the Venatus Coupe EVO C likely costs a small fortune.
