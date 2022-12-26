Santa Goes Undercover, Trades Reindeer for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

On the second day of Christmas, Lamborghini gave to us one fresh clip dressed in festive attire. Well, truth be told, they dropped it on social media on Christmas Eve, but we were busy stuffing ourselves with food and drinks, and just recently came across it.
At 33 seconds long, it sends paparazzi vibes, with Santa Claus being shown through the camera lens from afar leaving a coffee shop. The old bearded man who makes the young ones happy was undercover, wearing some trendy clothes and a pair of sunglasses.
As the reindeer were probably resting at the time, Santa’s ride of choice was an all-terrain supercar, namely the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. He can be seen approaching the exotic model, opening the door, putting his famous hat on, and a pair of white driving gloves, before driving away into the horizon, with a Christmas tree tied to the roof rack.
That’s right, a roof rack on a full-blown supercar, because the Huracan Sterrato is all about exploring the outdoors, albeit with lots of limits, because it uses the same construction as the Huracan EVO. Unlike its low-riding sibling, it has a jacked-up stance, as well as black cladding on the lower parts of the body for a more rugged appearance. This is completed by the two additional lights mounted at the front, roof rails, underbody protection, and exclusive wheels and tires.
Besides these, it has recalibrated Strada and Sport driving modes, and a fresh one called Rally. Power is supplied by the same engine found in the rest of the Huracan family, namely the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. In this case, it is good for 601 hp (610 ps / 449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque, delivered to the all-wheel drive system via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. With 3.4 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest, it is no slouch, but at around 160 mph (260 kph), its top speed won’t impress most petrolheads.
Deliveries of the Huracan Sterrato, which inevitably challenges the Porsche 911 Dakar, will reportedly kick off in 2023. Production will be capped at only 1,499 units, and it is unknown how many of them are still up for grabs. Still, if you want one in your life, then you should place a deposit soon.
The Huracan Sterrato is Lamborghini’s final model destined for production that doesn’t feature any electric assistance whatsoever. As of 2023, everything that will bear their signature will be electrified, and this includes the successor to the recently discontinued Aventador flagship supercar, as well as a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, and eventually, the replacement of the Huracan, joined by the usual amount of special editions and few-off examples.
As the reindeer were probably resting at the time, Santa’s ride of choice was an all-terrain supercar, namely the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. He can be seen approaching the exotic model, opening the door, putting his famous hat on, and a pair of white driving gloves, before driving away into the horizon, with a Christmas tree tied to the roof rack.
That’s right, a roof rack on a full-blown supercar, because the Huracan Sterrato is all about exploring the outdoors, albeit with lots of limits, because it uses the same construction as the Huracan EVO. Unlike its low-riding sibling, it has a jacked-up stance, as well as black cladding on the lower parts of the body for a more rugged appearance. This is completed by the two additional lights mounted at the front, roof rails, underbody protection, and exclusive wheels and tires.
Besides these, it has recalibrated Strada and Sport driving modes, and a fresh one called Rally. Power is supplied by the same engine found in the rest of the Huracan family, namely the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. In this case, it is good for 601 hp (610 ps / 449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque, delivered to the all-wheel drive system via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. With 3.4 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest, it is no slouch, but at around 160 mph (260 kph), its top speed won’t impress most petrolheads.
Deliveries of the Huracan Sterrato, which inevitably challenges the Porsche 911 Dakar, will reportedly kick off in 2023. Production will be capped at only 1,499 units, and it is unknown how many of them are still up for grabs. Still, if you want one in your life, then you should place a deposit soon.
The Huracan Sterrato is Lamborghini’s final model destined for production that doesn’t feature any electric assistance whatsoever. As of 2023, everything that will bear their signature will be electrified, and this includes the successor to the recently discontinued Aventador flagship supercar, as well as a plug-in hybrid version of the Urus, and eventually, the replacement of the Huracan, joined by the usual amount of special editions and few-off examples.