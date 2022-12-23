Lamborghini Enters Christmas Mode With Supercar-Infused Emotional Video

Hennessey may have ‘stolen’ Christmas with their jaw-dropping Venom 1000 take on the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, but Lamborghini has brought it back in a new video that just made its way online.
Shared on their social media channels recently, it is the Italian company’s way of wishing ‘Happy Holidays’ to their fans, and as they have gotten us used to these past few years, it is very emotional.
At a little over 2 minutes long, the clip starts by showing an elderly barber closing his historic shop due to the lack of activity. This is where a young influencer kicks in, as he uses his Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to attract people into the barbershop. The Verde Selvans supercar is the motor that manages to revive the barber’s business, as people start entering the shop in large numbers, preventing him from going bankrupt.
But why does the young man care about this barbershop so much? For the simple fact that he used to be a loyal customer as a child, and he reminds the small business owner about it towards the end of the video, after getting a haircut. According to Lamborghini, the story “reminds us how the present we live in and the future we desire would not be possible without the people and choices of the past,” adding that “there is no future without the past,” because every small gesture counts.
Unveiled earlier this year, the Huracan Tecnica is a more extreme variant of the Huracan EVO RWD. It has better everything, and shares its engine and track performance with the Huracan STO, with rear-wheel steering, rear-wheel drive, and a lighter construction than the EVO RWD. Improved downforce, reduced drag, tuned TC, direct steering, and torque vectoring are all on deck, alongside the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine that powers all versions of the Huracan.
The engine is rated at 631 hp (640 ps / 471 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque, for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.2 seconds, and a 202 mph (325 kph) top speed. Stopping power comes from the carbon ceramic brakes, and if you want a Huracan Tecnica of your own, then get ready to pay a minimum of $300,000 for it.
Strangely enough, instead of releasing Christmas-themed pictures of the Huracan Technica, the Raging Bull decided to put the spotlight on the Huracan Sterrato. This is the most adventurous supercar ever made at Sant’Agata Bolognese, and it is the brand’s third most versatile model after the LM002 and Urus.
It builds on the Huracan EVO, and sports a jacked-up design, black plastic cladding, underbody protection, additional lights up front, and recalibrated driving modes, joined by an exclusive ‘Rally’ mode. Its V10 pumps out 601 hp (610 ps / 449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm), and the all-terrain model does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed rated at around 160 mph (260 kph).
