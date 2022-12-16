Seven Christmas Gift Ideas for the Automotive Enthusiast in Your Life

Getting a Christmas gift for an automotive enthusiast is not that easy, especially after a couple of years. Sure, you can get a branded T-shirt, a cap, a scarf, or a hoodie, but if you really want to help them out, it may be an idea to consider getting tools, not just apparel, if they like to work on their vehicles themselves.
While simply suggesting getting tools may lead on a treacherous path, as you will not know what to get, or what they already have, there are things that you may get to help. If they are not a mechanic by trade and fall in the shade tree or driveway wrencher category, these suggestions might help them out.
So, forget about that universal screwdriver set at the local discount store, as well as the universal ratchet set as well. Why? Because it is likely that they already have those in their toolbox. As a matter of fact, a nice toolbox is a great Christmas gift idea, but it only works if the recipient of the gift does not have one and wishes they did.
You see where this is going, right? The goal is to know what kind of tools they already have, what they might need, and what they might like to have. Your gift should be in one of the latter two categories, with the last one being the kind of item that people appreciate, but feel that they are not ready to get one yet because it is expensive or just too fancy for their current needs.
Evidently, do not go out and buy a plasma cutter or a welding set for your beloved auto enthusiast, just because you have learned that they want to work on their car, but have yet to change a light bulb on their own. Pace yourself and try to get a gift that will be used, instead of gathering dust on a shelf, and one that is useful, like a multi-tool, for example.
Below, YouTuber ChrisFix presents his list of the tools and gadgets that you might get as a gift for the vehicle enthusiast in your life. If you move fast enough, you might just have them in time for Christmas.
