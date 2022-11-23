Festive MINI Driving Home for Christmas With 3,000 App-Controlled Twinkly Lights

It is hardly the Winter Holiday season yet, but the Festive MINI is back for 2022, and it has even more twinkly lights glued to its body.
While last year the model, which is based on the MINI Electric, had 2,000 smart LED lights, it now has 3,000 of them, app-controlled, and capable of generating all sorts of animations. They can also display various messages, and can sync to the music played.
MINI says that each light can be sponsored for £2 ($2.4), and proceeds will benefit the MS Trust and Duchenne UK. The same Nicholas ‘Nico’ Martin is behind the project, with MINI UK’s blessing, and he will be “visiting as many streets as possible in his hometown throughout the festive period,” the car maker says, subsequent to the ‘switch on’ festivity scheduled for November 25, at The Lexicon Bracknell.
“My mother was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis seven years ago, and the MS Trust were instrumental in supporting her to understand her condition and how to cope,” said Mr. Martin. “Back in 2019, I was asked to take the Festive MINI to surprise an incredible young boy, Marcus Rooks, who had been diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a genetic condition that causes degeneration of muscles. It was incredible to see his smile light up, and a reminder that the Festive MINI is truly special and brings joy to many each year.”
But that’s not all the so-called ‘Festive MINI’ did, as in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, it brought joy to people on their own doorsteps by coming to the rescue when the Winter Holiday ‘switch on’ was canceled. At the same time, it also raised awareness and gathered over £5,000 (almost $6,000) for a noble cause.
“I’m delighted to be bringing the Festive MINI back for 2022 to raise more money for charities that are really close to my heart," Nico added. “I love having the opportunity to cheer people up whilst raising funds for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK.”
