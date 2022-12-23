2024 Hyundai Sonata Looks Razor-Sharp, Never Mind It’s Just Animated, Colorful CGI

The Hyundai Sonata has been around since 1985, and almost four decades later, it has already reached its eighth generation. But what happens next might not be to everyone’s liking.
At least in North America, that is, as earlier this year (around May) we first heard distressing rumors that another mid-size sedan will have to retire to the plains and roads of car Valhalla. Allegedly, that was the 37-year-old Hyundai Sonata, which is prepared to bite the dust after one last mid-life cycle facelift hurrah. Not so cool, right?
Of course, the upcoming retirement pink slip was reportedly owed to significant customer demand shifts towards the popular crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. And, naturally, the passenger car bloodbath was far from over as far as South Korean sedans were concerned – new rumors then quickly dropped to further whisper that Kia’s K5 and sporty Stinger will also hear the sound of the death knell.
But before that happened, there was still a bit of time left for Hyundai to properly send off the Sonata, following a quick refresh. Logic dictates that was great news for the nameplate’s fans – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists. As such, it was only natural for various CGI outlets to start imagining the looks of the facelifted Sonata – some with a little bit of Staria DNA, some with the desire to make sure it no longer looks catfished, and others even dreaming of a razor-sharp-like fresh design.
Thanks to recent spy shots of the restyled 2024 Hyundai Sonata hitting the Internet, the virtual automotive artist better known as Carbizzy on his YouTube channel also dared to try and envision the unofficial looks of the refreshed South Korean mid-size sedan. Remember, the Sonata is actually a U.S. ‘citizen’ since production for North America is handled locally, whereas China and South Korea handle the Asian markets, among others.
As always, the informal presentation kicks off with the CGI 2024 Hyundai Sonata lurking in the shadows. That’s the proper setting for a quick series of light and sound effects, plus some animations, to add a bit of realism. Then, once the unofficial design is out in the open, the pixel master also treats us to classic front- and rear three-quarter POVs plus a series of informal color palette changes.
One important thing that is missing in CGI action, meanwhile, is the cockpit view – so there is no way of dreaming about its interior. Also, do remember to treat all these digital ideas carefully and have them with the proverbial grain of salt – as nothing is official from Hyundai, just yet. Plus, I am pretty sure that deep rumble is way too good to be true, right?
