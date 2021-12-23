Lamborghini’s Christmas Ad Has Emotion, Holiday Spirit, and Horsepower with Huracan Evo

Just a few days before Christmas, Lamborghini stepped in to wish its community Happy Holidays with a thematic video. The story is all about spontaneity, tradition, and family. And drifts with a Huracan Evo.
In a new commercial that is all about the Christmas spirit, Lamborghini is urging us to always be brave, spontaneous, and authentic. The one-minute and twenty-second commercial starts with a family unwrapping Christmas presents. There’s a child in the center of it, surrounded by his parents and grandparents, and he’s checking out his gifts as the family sits in the living room of a large country house with a big Christmas tree and lots of holiday lights and decorations.
The first present is a skateboard from his grandfather and a guitar from his parents. But while these are all incredible gifts, nothing tops the next one. He receives a mysterious gift, in a black box with a red bow that has a joystick inside, with a note that says “Come to the window, Uncle Phil.” The child runs to look outside the window, and it turns out there’s a matte Rosso Mars colored Lamborghini Huracan Evo parked in the driveway.
The child uses his joystick to drift the supercar around the driveway, and, the story comes with an unexpected ending: his uncle was the one drifting. He invites the kid's father to go for a ride in the Lambo, but he declines the offer and stays at home with his family.
Introduced in 2019, the Huracan Evo received a facelift, and it’s stronger and faster than ever. Under the hood, there’s a new engine, a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10. Connected to a seven-speed automatic DCT transmission, the power unit puts out 631 horsepower (640 ps), with a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. These figures help the Italian supercar sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.9 seconds and take it to a total speed of 202 mph (325 kph).
I think the hidden message here is that it’s never bad to be the wealthy uncle who drives a supercar. They have more fun, anyway.
