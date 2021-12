Lamborghini’s Christmas Ad Has Emotion, Holiday Spirit, and Horsepower with Huracan Evo

DCT

In a new commercial that is all about the Christmas spirit, Lamborghini is urging us to always be brave, spontaneous, and authentic. The one-minute and twenty-second commercial starts with a family unwrapping Christmas presents. There’s a child in the center of it, surrounded by his parents and grandparents, and he’s checking out his gifts as the family sits in the living room of a large country house with a big Christmas tree and lots of holiday lights and decorations.The first present is a skateboard from his grandfather and a guitar from his parents. But while these are all incredible gifts, nothing tops the next one. He receives a mysterious gift, in a black box with a red bow that has a joystick inside, with a note that says “Come to the window, Uncle Phil.” The child runs to look outside the window, and it turns out there’s a matte Rosso Mars colored Lamborghini Huracan Evo parked in the driveway.The child uses his joystick to drift the supercar around the driveway, and, the story comes with an unexpected ending: his uncle was the one drifting. He invites the kid's father to go for a ride in the Lambo, but he declines the offer and stays at home with his family.Introduced in 2019, the Huracan Evo received a facelift, and it’s stronger and faster than ever. Under the hood, there’s a new engine, a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10. Connected to a seven-speed automatictransmission, the power unit puts out 631 horsepower (640 ps), with a maximum torque of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. These figures help the Italian supercar sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in only 2.9 seconds and take it to a total speed of 202 mph (325 kph).I think the hidden message here is that it’s never bad to be the wealthy uncle who drives a supercar. They have more fun, anyway.