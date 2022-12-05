Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Online Configurator Will Feed Your Inner Procrastinator

While those close to the Raging Bull are waiting to get their chance at driving the Huracan Sterrato, Lamborghini has launched the official online configurator for the all-terrain supercar.
The link can be accessed here, and before clicking it, let’s see what it is all about, shall we? Everything starts with a simple decision, as you will have to make up your mind on whether the ‘Base Offer’ is the one for you, or if you’re better off with the ‘Tecnica – Bianco Phanes.’
Since it doesn’t cost a single penny, we went for the latter. On the next sub-menu, you will have to choose the color, with the vast palette part of the Base, Sportiva, Contemporanea, Eclettica, Classica, and Tecnica. The Ad Personam hues are available too, and we chose the latter’s matte Grigio Vulcano, since it kind of gives the car a more rugged styling.
All three wheel options measure 19 inches in diameter, and our (okay, mine) ideal Huracan Sterrato rides on the Morus set, in matte black, that spins around the red brake calipers. The livery is also highly customizable, and the one pictured in the gallery above has contrasting red accents. The roof rails have either a shiny black or silver look, and the crossbars can be had in the same hues. Ours also features the style package in the same color as the rest of the exterior, and comes with the additional lights up front, matte black rear logo and exhaust tailpipes.
Opening the door reveals the special trim with laser graphic that combines the Nero Ade as the base color, with Grigio Octans, and Rosso Alala stitching. Additional red accents are visible throughout the cockpit, as well as Alcantara on the dashboard panel, and on the headliner. The carbon accents round off the makeover, and it also has a fire extinguisher, because why not? Various options can further equip the Huracan Sterrato too, and they’re the final sub-menu in the configurator. So, how does yours look?
