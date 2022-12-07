Huracan Sterrato on Display in Lamborghini's Floating Luxury Oasis in Qatar

A new pop-up lounge is open in Doha, from 21 November to 18 December, bringing Lamborghini luxury to Qatar. The latest model to be showcased there is the new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.
Lamborghini has opened a new showroom in the Middle Eastern city of Doha. Located at the Marina at Masa Arabia, the lounge is open for VIP guests and Lamborghini owners to view the latest offerings from the Italian carmaker, as well as attend exhibitions.
The Huracan Sterrato was officially presented by the Lamborghini team to VIP guests and press from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).
While last week's world premiere in the United States featured two Sterratos painted in Gea Green and Bianco Phanes, the one on display in Doha is in Bianco Isi with the Italian flag.
Customers were also able to consult Lamborghini specialists, ready to help them spec their new Sterrato, choosing from over 350 paint options and exterior finishes. For the interior, they could choose from 60 different types of leather and a multitude of other finishes to satisfy even the most demanding of them.
Models such as the Urus Performante, Huracan Tecnica, and Huracán STO were also available for test drives.
The first sketches of the Huracan Sterrato were conceived in 2017, but it was only two years later that the concept was officially unveiled. However, the limited production car of just 1,499 units was officially revealed just a week ago at Art Basel Miami Beach. Customers will have to wait for the first deliveries until next year and even 2024.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is the first super sports car designed to tackle off-road terrain and represents a novel supercar concept for the Sant'Agate Bolognese-based company.
The Huracan Sterrato benefits from optimized dynamics for maximum driving control on all surfaces and increased ground clearance. It is powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine developing 448 kW - 601 hp (610 hp) and 417 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque. The power unit is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an electronically controlled all-wheel drive with mechanical limited-slip rear differential. The Huracan Sterrato accelerates from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 kph (162 mph).
The new supercar features a 380 mm front and 356 mm rear carbon ceramic disc brake system with fixed 6-piston (front) and 4-piston (rear) monoblock aluminum calipers. The Huracan Sterrato wears 19-inch wheels with specific Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tires that have been developed specifically for this car.
