Lamborghini and 3T Unveil Huracan Sterrato Gravel Bike Based on the Supercar

The final addition to the Huracan lineup, Lamborghini’s highly-anticipated Huracan Sterrato has recently been presented to the world at the company’s Beach Lounge high-tier gathering in Miami as the first all-terrain super sports car. But as it turns out, the Italian luxury car manufacturer has something else up its sleeve.
The 602-hp (610-ps) V10-powered supercar is not the only people-mover wearing the Lamborghini badge ready to kick up dust from the dirt track. The Italian marque has partnered with 3T for the creation of a premium gravel bike to accompany the release of the Huracan Sterrato.
Baptized the 3T Exploro RaceMax X Huracan Sterrato, the new bicycle takes construction and design cues from the eponymous supercar and also boasts impressive all-terrain capability.
It was manufactured using 3T's proprietary technology and materials. As such, the bike features the company’s Fango RaceMax fork, Exploro seatpost, MinMax headset, and Aeroghiaia LTD handlebar.
Connecting the handlebars to the steerer tube of bike’s fork is an Apto Stealth stem, and the Exploro RaceMax X Huracan Sterrato will also feature Sram Red brakes and a Discus 45 wheelset complete with Carbon Ti hubs.
Moreover, the gravel bike features the same Verde Gea color scheme as the Huracan Sterrato supercar and comes equipped with 700c Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M tires that allow it to go on any road and provide riders with an incredible off-road experience.
The bike’s lightweight frame is inspired by the construction of the Sterrato car and was made using 3T’s in-house materials, including a combination of carbon fiber and RTM resin injection that guarantees increased strength and stiffness.
The Exploro RaceMax X Huracan Sterrato gravel bike can already be pre-ordered on 3T’s website and will be made available globally in March 2023. It can be configured in four different frame sizes (51, 54, 56, 58) and retails for $15,000.
Baptized the 3T Exploro RaceMax X Huracan Sterrato, the new bicycle takes construction and design cues from the eponymous supercar and also boasts impressive all-terrain capability.
It was manufactured using 3T's proprietary technology and materials. As such, the bike features the company’s Fango RaceMax fork, Exploro seatpost, MinMax headset, and Aeroghiaia LTD handlebar.
Connecting the handlebars to the steerer tube of bike’s fork is an Apto Stealth stem, and the Exploro RaceMax X Huracan Sterrato will also feature Sram Red brakes and a Discus 45 wheelset complete with Carbon Ti hubs.
Moreover, the gravel bike features the same Verde Gea color scheme as the Huracan Sterrato supercar and comes equipped with 700c Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M tires that allow it to go on any road and provide riders with an incredible off-road experience.
The bike’s lightweight frame is inspired by the construction of the Sterrato car and was made using 3T’s in-house materials, including a combination of carbon fiber and RTM resin injection that guarantees increased strength and stiffness.
The Exploro RaceMax X Huracan Sterrato gravel bike can already be pre-ordered on 3T’s website and will be made available globally in March 2023. It can be configured in four different frame sizes (51, 54, 56, 58) and retails for $15,000.