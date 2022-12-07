2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teased With Kammback Rear End

The Kammback, a.k.a. Kamm Tail, is a styling feature named after German aerodynamicist Wunibald Kamm. This gentleman produced a Kammback-styled prototype in 1938, based on the BMW 328 of that era, which featured a scarcely believable drag coefficient of merely 0.25 Cd.
Nash and Borgward are credited with being the first automakers to put the Kamm Tail into mass production with the Airflyte and Hansa 2400. The Ferrari 250 GTO and Aston Martin DB6 are gifted with this design feature as well, along with quite a few bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty Alfas.
The Italian automaker rolled out the Giulia TZ in 1963, after which the Kammback returned to Alfa Romeo in the Tipo 33, Montreal, Alfasud, and Alfetta. Italian coachbuilder Zagato, which produced the body shell of the Giulia TZ mentioned earlier, will embrace the Kamm Tail once again for a limited run of vehicles based on the Giulia four-door sports sedan.
The first teaser published by the Milanese coachbuilder obviously depicts the rear end of the Giulia SWB Zagato, with SWB referring to a short wheelbase. There is hearsay that the mystery special edition is rocking two rather than four doors, or better said three if it’s a liftback-style coupe.
Equipped with a strip of light-emitting diodes running along the Kamm Tail, the mystery model is certain to feature the Quadrifoglio-spec V6 engine that shares quite a few bits and pieces with the Ferrari F154 engine family. As opposed to the flat-plane crankshaft and dry-sump oil system of the Ferrari version, the Maserati and Alfa Romeo versions use cross-plane cranks and wet-sump lubrication. Codenamed 690T, the 2.9-liter V6 is a twin-turbo affair that combines port fuel injection with direct fuel injection.
The most powerful iteration of the 690T is found in the Giulia GTA and more hardcore Giulia GTAm, which boast 540 ps (533 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet) from 2,500 to 5,500 revolutions per minute.
