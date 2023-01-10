Lamborghini Proves There Are No Challenging Times for the Rich, Posts 2022 Record Sales

More on this:

1 Watch the Lamborghini Urus Performante Play in the Dirt in Rally Mode

2 Scoop: Lamborghini Aventador Successor Caught on Camera by Supercar Stalker

3 Lamborghini Stoked About 2021 Being Their Best-Ever Year in Terms of Sales

4 Americans Love Lamborghinis So Much That the U.S. Was the Brand's Biggest Market in 2021

5 Lamborghini EV Coming After 2025, Hybrid Lineup Also Confirmed