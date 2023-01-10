Lamborghini Proves There Are No Challenging Times for the Rich, Posts 2022 Record Sales

Supplier issues, China’s COVID lockdowns, and the war in Ukraine significantly affected the automotive industry last year, as most car makers saw a small drop in sales. But not Lamborghini, as they actually posted record numbers, with over 9,000 vehicles sold from January to December.
In total, the Italian exotic car firm delivered 9,233 vehicles worldwide, a 10% increase over 2021. The Urus super SUV was obviously the most popular one, with 5,367 units sold, up 7%. It was followed by the V10-powered Huracan supercar, with 3,113 examples, up 20%, and the V12-powered Aventador, whose production ended in September, with 753 units.
“This is the product of well-defined collective assessments that can produce consistent and concrete results,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “2023 is going to be a year of challenges and changes that we are ready to confront by always pushing ourselves beyond. We now have the opportunity to focus on our next objectives also thanks to an 18-month waiting list, which enables us to look to the future and the upcoming goals with confidence.”
Lamborghini’s biggest market in 2022 was the United States, where they shipped 2,721 cars, a 10% increase over the same period in 2021. Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau followed with 1,018 cars delivered, up 9%, and then came Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan, with 808 units (+14%), 650 units (+15%), and 546 units (+22%), respectively. In Asia, the Sant’Agata Bolognese marque witnessed a 10% increase, and another 10% and 7% were recorded in America and the EMEA, respectively.
In almost all key markets, they “broke all records,” the company states, and this was partially due to the increasing number of dealers from 173 to 180 in just one year, as they are now officially represented in 53 countries.
2022 kicked off with the launch of the Huracan Tecnica in April and saw the unveiling of the most adventurous version of the V10-powered model in November, the Huracan Sterrato, with its jacked-up design, protective elements, additional lights up front, and a few other bits and bobs. The Urus was also refreshed last year with the Performante and S specifications, and it is now more competitive than ever, a well-deserved upgrade considering that it has new rivals in the segment, including the Aston Martin DBX707 and Ferrari Purosangue.
This year, Lamborghini will tackle the hybrid route with their first electrified models, part of the roadmap unveiled in 2021. One of the vehicles that are bound to show its uncamouflaged face in the coming months is the Urus plug-in hybrid. This one will be a very important addition to the brand, next to other electrified vehicles, as they will help them transition to a future of battery-electric vehicles.
