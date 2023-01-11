Unique Coke Zero Livery Feels Surreal on Liberty Walk ‘935FD’ RX-7, but It’s Not

Instead, the FD3S third-gen Super Silhouette Mazda RX-7 inspired by the iconic ‘Moby Dick’ Porsche 935 will gracefully present itself to (screaming) fans at the 2023 edition of the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon (January 13-15).
Sometimes, two worlds collide, and something disastrous comes out. Other times, the blunt force enables the release of incredible creative powers, and something cool gets born. Well, as far as the rotary-powered Mazda RX-7 is concerned, it seems that every time a bonkers idea comes up, a new pinnacle of the imagination threshold is easily attained and even superseded.
Remember, the iconic platform has been used for just about anything, from drift heroes to restomod wonders, and from Zonda-snatched M120 Mercedes-Benz V12 engine-swapped widebody creations to Coca-Cola Zero liveried tributes to the ‘Moby Dick’ Porsche 935. Wait, what, aren’t the latter two figments of imagination?
Well, they are, as everything is born inside our mind, at first. True, they were also cooked up by the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists, at least in part. But they are also as real as you and me – or at least they will be pretty soon. We have talked in the past about the Zonda Mazda RX-7 already, so now let us focus on the rotary-powered Coca-Cola Zero RX-7. What? If Mazda can get away with an MX-30 electric SUV with a rotary engine, so can the aftermarket world with a unique perspective on all RX-7 things, right?
So, the reason I came up with this “LB Super Silhouette Mazda 935FD RX-7 kit” in the first place is simple. It is because Ish Babaria - a self-taught automotive artist better known as ish_babaria_design_v2 on social media, has cooked up a second version of his recent 1972 Dodge Challenger R/T that so nicely blended digital American muscle with the Japanese works tuning style. Now, his Dodge is also black and ready to sip some Coca-Cola Zero.
But it was all because the pixel master had helped Apoorv Chandrawanshi, a visual/art director better known as apoorvdidthat come up with the tasty design for this amazing kit car that will soon travel down the CGI-to-reality route on its way to a feisty apparition at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. The styling is all original, of course, but the inspiration is also as real as you and me. So, on the one hand, they had the Coca-Cola Zero beverage, and on the other, they had the world-renowned and always outrageous Liberty Walk Super Silhouette widebody kit to look up to.
Plus, not to mention the Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’ tribute, which at the time was the “most powerful car developed from the 935” series. By the way, it also finished the 6 Hours of Silverstone race with a seven-lap lead mostly thanks to its aero works and after flaunting a 3.2-liter six-cylinder boxer turbo engine capable of churning out no less than 833 hp for a top speed of 366 kph (227 mph)!
Remember, the iconic platform has been used for just about anything, from drift heroes to restomod wonders, and from Zonda-snatched M120 Mercedes-Benz V12 engine-swapped widebody creations to Coca-Cola Zero liveried tributes to the ‘Moby Dick’ Porsche 935. Wait, what, aren’t the latter two figments of imagination?
Well, they are, as everything is born inside our mind, at first. True, they were also cooked up by the dreamy realm of virtual automotive artists, at least in part. But they are also as real as you and me – or at least they will be pretty soon. We have talked in the past about the Zonda Mazda RX-7 already, so now let us focus on the rotary-powered Coca-Cola Zero RX-7. What? If Mazda can get away with an MX-30 electric SUV with a rotary engine, so can the aftermarket world with a unique perspective on all RX-7 things, right?
So, the reason I came up with this “LB Super Silhouette Mazda 935FD RX-7 kit” in the first place is simple. It is because Ish Babaria - a self-taught automotive artist better known as ish_babaria_design_v2 on social media, has cooked up a second version of his recent 1972 Dodge Challenger R/T that so nicely blended digital American muscle with the Japanese works tuning style. Now, his Dodge is also black and ready to sip some Coca-Cola Zero.
But it was all because the pixel master had helped Apoorv Chandrawanshi, a visual/art director better known as apoorvdidthat come up with the tasty design for this amazing kit car that will soon travel down the CGI-to-reality route on its way to a feisty apparition at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. The styling is all original, of course, but the inspiration is also as real as you and me. So, on the one hand, they had the Coca-Cola Zero beverage, and on the other, they had the world-renowned and always outrageous Liberty Walk Super Silhouette widebody kit to look up to.
Plus, not to mention the Porsche 935/78 ‘Moby Dick’ tribute, which at the time was the “most powerful car developed from the 935” series. By the way, it also finished the 6 Hours of Silverstone race with a seven-lap lead mostly thanks to its aero works and after flaunting a 3.2-liter six-cylinder boxer turbo engine capable of churning out no less than 833 hp for a top speed of 366 kph (227 mph)!