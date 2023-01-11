i Vision Dee Concept Informally Morphs Into the 2025 BMW i4

To say that BMW is trying to shake up the very foundation of car design is probably an understatement, these days. And they show no signs of stopping for respite.
Today, the polarizing opinions regarding the Bavarian automaker’s styling revolve around a vast number of model series. Some might say the latest M2 compact sports car was designed with angular inputs from someone who loves Minecraft. Others will have a nail in the double-coffin grille of models such as the i4, 4 Series, M3, and M4. Many will also try to understand – perhaps in vain – what is going on with the split-headlight design of the new 7 Series, i7, or X7 SUV.
Oh, and let us not forget about the quirky looks of the fully electric iX flagship. But whether we like it or not, the design managers of the current BMW lifestyle claim these ideas are here to stay, and also that more quirkiness is coming. That is plain and obvious, frankly, especially judging by the latest concepts. Last autumn, during the 2021 IAA Show in Munich, the company presented the BMW i Vision Circular, their view of the EV compact car for the next half-decade.
That one was easy to interpret as the heir of the i3, albeit with recyclable parts and a minimalist design that eschewed any retro styling innuendo in favor of “meaningful design ideas.” And this time around no one could complain about the kidney grille because it’s almost missing in action. We soon found out that BMW is also diligently preparing for the third generation of electric vehicles that are set to arrive from 2025 onward under the ‘Neue Klasse’ (aka New Class) banner.
Well, the dream was taken even further at CES 2023 in Las Vegas with the BMW i Vision Dee, which gets rid of additional iconic, signature BMW design traits in favor of streamlined sedan styling – for the better or worse. I thought that it looked just like any generic Chinese EV prototype out there, but maybe I’m just getting old. Anyway, the whole Dee hype has also infected the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, who has quickly decided to have a CGI go at imagining a fresh BMW Neue Klasse EV on its basis. Interestingly, when the concept car elements are thrown out the digital window, the Dee translates quite nicely into a production series car. It still does not come out as easily recognizable as a BMW as the current i4, for example, but it’s also 100% better at brand recognition than the actual, real-world prototype.
Sure, maybe the author was too eager to imagine it as the 2025 BMW i4 since the current battery-powered five-door liftback sedan is a bit too fresh on the market, having arrived for the 2022 model year. But the option to deliver a true four-door sedan of the Neue Klasse EV variety is certainly right there, complete with the looks adapted from the concept, but also with additional BMW styling elements to make sure even casual fans can still recognize it as a Bavarian car.
