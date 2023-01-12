Wide Chevy Chevelle Convertible Looks CGI-Stunning With Some Wear and Tear

Back during the 1960s and 1970s, one of the most successful Chevrolet nameplates was the Chevelle. The car, not the American rock duo – after all, that one was formed a bit later, in 1995.
We are also not referencing The Chevelles, the Australian power pop band formed in 1989 that toured all around the world, including the United States. Now that we have the vintage air cleared, the popular A-body model was manufactured over three generations for the 1964 through 1978 model years. And there was a lot to like, including the coupe, sedan, convertible, and station wagon body styles.
But – above all – the allure derived from its special models, such as the reintroduction of the El Camino as part of the Chevelle family in 1964, or the advent of high-performance variants like the SS or Yenko Chevelle. Naturally, the nameplate now has an established (major) cult following – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out.
As such, let us meet Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who once took us on a blazing hot, orange wishful thinking Chevy journey of the 1966 Chevelle SS Convertible variety. Well, I am not entirely sure this is the one he is currently referencing, as he sure made a lot of pretty Chevys during his CGI time. Anyway, it may be of little consequence if this is a ’66 or not after you admire it in all its glory.
By the way, the pixel master thinks the “wide Chevelle (he) did a while ago needs a new paint job, what color would you like to see it?” But here is the positive catch. I subscribe to the fan’s opinion that “NGL, if I owned this for real, I'd leave the paint the way it is. Looks nice with some wear” and tear. I am not gonna lie, too, I would give it some nice clear-coat TLC and call it a day, as it would represent a genuinely neat statement of the passage of time and the fact that not everything needs to be sparkling to still look prim and proper.
Of course, this is solely my opinion. Others might think their Chevelle SS cup of restomod tea might come steamy and something along the lines of his other Chevy project – which is actually of the CGI-to-reality variety. Thus, embedded second below – solely for comparison purposes because the design is already spoken for – is a 1970 Chevy Chevelle coupe that is as gray as the winter sky and also complete with some dark and menacing black stripes. Well, it needs them, if we are to believe the 632(ci) ‘animal’ hint left in the license plates!
But – above all – the allure derived from its special models, such as the reintroduction of the El Camino as part of the Chevelle family in 1964, or the advent of high-performance variants like the SS or Yenko Chevelle. Naturally, the nameplate now has an established (major) cult following – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as it turns out.
As such, let us meet Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who once took us on a blazing hot, orange wishful thinking Chevy journey of the 1966 Chevelle SS Convertible variety. Well, I am not entirely sure this is the one he is currently referencing, as he sure made a lot of pretty Chevys during his CGI time. Anyway, it may be of little consequence if this is a ’66 or not after you admire it in all its glory.
By the way, the pixel master thinks the “wide Chevelle (he) did a while ago needs a new paint job, what color would you like to see it?” But here is the positive catch. I subscribe to the fan’s opinion that “NGL, if I owned this for real, I'd leave the paint the way it is. Looks nice with some wear” and tear. I am not gonna lie, too, I would give it some nice clear-coat TLC and call it a day, as it would represent a genuinely neat statement of the passage of time and the fact that not everything needs to be sparkling to still look prim and proper.
Of course, this is solely my opinion. Others might think their Chevelle SS cup of restomod tea might come steamy and something along the lines of his other Chevy project – which is actually of the CGI-to-reality variety. Thus, embedded second below – solely for comparison purposes because the design is already spoken for – is a 1970 Chevy Chevelle coupe that is as gray as the winter sky and also complete with some dark and menacing black stripes. Well, it needs them, if we are to believe the 632(ci) ‘animal’ hint left in the license plates!